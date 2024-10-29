Listen here: https://www.indie-talk.com/podcast

Join us for a special edition of Indie Talk, where we explore impactful songs that champion social justice, peace, and the critical need for change—all set to a soundtrack that inspires you to rock the vote. With the election on the horizon, we've curated a selection of passionate indie artists who share their unique perspectives on vital issues affecting us all, from environmental challenges to personal freedoms, and the importance of unity in divisive times.

These tracks go beyond mere entertainment; they serve as powerful calls to action, urging listeners to stand up, speak out, and make their voices heard. So, get ready to be inspired as we let these songs ignite your passion for creating a better future.



Rock the Vote Lineup:

Todd Barrow Melissa D Stone Poets hopdot Sylvie's Songs Feat Bryon Harris Troy Kidder Masha and the Fam Kēvens Waking Stone Waking Stone Stephanie Westdal J. Rice Plastic Rhino Eileen Carey Firebug Kristi Jacques Kristi Jacques Kay Martin w/ Fefe Lee Kele Fleming Franklin Gotham Lewis Papier (Turfseer) Kimberly Ward James Stewart Keene Paul Bibbins - John McKivergan Jackie Gibson Steve Andrews

