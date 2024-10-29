Listen here: https://www.indie-talk.com/podcast
Join us for a special edition of Indie Talk, where we explore impactful songs that champion social justice, peace, and the critical need for change—all set to a soundtrack that inspires you to rock the vote. With the election on the horizon, we've curated a selection of passionate indie artists who share their unique perspectives on vital issues affecting us all, from environmental challenges to personal freedoms, and the importance of unity in divisive times.
These tracks go beyond mere entertainment; they serve as powerful calls to action, urging listeners to stand up, speak out, and make their voices heard. So, get ready to be inspired as we let these songs ignite your passion for creating a better future.
Rock the Vote Lineup:
Todd Barrow
Melissa D
Stone Poets
hopdot
Sylvie's Songs Feat Bryon Harris
Troy Kidder
Masha and the Fam
Kēvens
Waking Stone
Stephanie Westdal
J. Rice
Plastic Rhino
Eileen Carey
Firebug
Kristi Jacques
Kay Martin w/ Fefe Lee
Kele Fleming
Franklin Gotham
Lewis Papier (Turfseer)
Kimberly Ward
James Stewart Keene
Paul Bibbins -
John McKivergan
Jackie Gibson
Steve Andrews
