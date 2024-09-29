Listen here: https://www.indie-talk.com/podcast

Indie Talk Releases Oktoberfest Podcast: A Celebration of Independent Music and Fall Brews

Indie Talk is excited to announce its latest podcast episode, “Oktoberfest,” a seasonal celebration of independent music and the finest fall brews of 2024. Recorded in Austin, Texas, this special edition showcases an incredible lineup of artists across multiple genres, delivering the perfect soundtrack for the autumn season.

The Oktoberfest podcast features a carefully curated selection of up-and-coming independent artists from around the globe. Indie Talk listeners can expect a diverse mix of sounds that go beyond the mainstream, providing an opportunity to discover fresh and original music that resonates with the spirit of the season. Whether you’re looking for the perfect background music for a cozy fall evening or a lively tune for a festive gathering, this episode has something for everyone.

Adding a fun twist to the Oktoberfest podcast, the host introduces their favorite fall brews between songs. From rich pumpkin ales to crisp ciders, each brew is introduced with a bit of flair, creating the perfect pairing of music and seasonal flavors. This unique combination provides listeners with not just a musical experience but also a celebration of the tastes of autumn, making the podcast an ideal companion for anyone looking to fully embrace the season Podcast Playlist

Happy Curmudgeons - Bar Hoppin' Josh Christina - Aberdeen Eleanor Henderson - Screaming Out of Neverland The O.O. - Let’s Have A Party Dean Baltesson - Lucky Soul Jennifer Porter - Before We Call It A Day Scott Savoy - Again and again Taydem - This Nightmare Stephanie Westdal - Bleed Jerard Rice - C’est La Vie Phil Silva - Say that you Love Me Jennifer Porter - Over You Mick J. Clark - Hey-Mu-Cha-Cha. James Kennedy - Lona Corona Lewis Papier (aka Turfseer) - Dr. Gaslight

Listen to the Indie Talk Oktoberfest Podcast Now!