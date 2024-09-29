Indie Talk's Oktoberfest 2024
My 'Dr. Gaslight' is one of the selections
Listen here: https://www.indie-talk.com/podcast
Indie Talk Releases Oktoberfest Podcast: A Celebration of Independent Music and Fall Brews
Indie Talk is excited to announce its latest podcast episode, “Oktoberfest,” a seasonal celebration of independent music and the finest fall brews of 2024. Recorded in Austin, Texas, this special edition showcases an incredible lineup of artists across multiple genres, delivering the perfect soundtrack for the autumn season.
The Oktoberfest podcast features a carefully curated selection of up-and-coming independent artists from around the globe. Indie Talk listeners can expect a diverse mix of sounds that go beyond the mainstream, providing an opportunity to discover fresh and original music that resonates with the spirit of the season. Whether you’re looking for the perfect background music for a cozy fall evening or a lively tune for a festive gathering, this episode has something for everyone.
Adding a fun twist to the Oktoberfest podcast, the host introduces their favorite fall brews between songs. From rich pumpkin ales to crisp ciders, each brew is introduced with a bit of flair, creating the perfect pairing of music and seasonal flavors. This unique combination provides listeners with not just a musical experience but also a celebration of the tastes of autumn, making the podcast an ideal companion for anyone looking to fully embrace the season Podcast Playlist
Happy Curmudgeons - Bar Hoppin'
Josh Christina - Aberdeen
Eleanor Henderson - Screaming Out of Neverland
The O.O. - Let’s Have A Party
Dean Baltesson - Lucky Soul
Jennifer Porter - Before We Call It A Day
Scott Savoy - Again and again
Taydem - This Nightmare
Stephanie Westdal - Bleed
Jerard Rice - C’est La Vie
Phil Silva - Say that you Love Me
Jennifer Porter - Over You
Mick J. Clark - Hey-Mu-Cha-Cha.
James Kennedy - Lona Corona
Lewis Papier (aka Turfseer) - Dr. Gaslight
Listen to the Indie Talk Oktoberfest Podcast Now!
