Indie Talk Podcast Presents “All You Need Is Love” – A Special February Episode Celebrating Love

TO LISTEN PASTE THIS LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1882063/episodes/16586303

Indie Music News Reporter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Austin, TX – [Date] – Indie Talk Podcast, the go-to platform for discovering the best in independent music, is set to release a special episode on February 8th titled All You Need Is Love. With over 10,300 downloads to date, 81 episodes, and distribution across 15 major podcast channels, Indie Talk continues to shine a spotlight on rising independent artists worldwide.

This love-infused episode isn’t just for Valentine’s Day—it’s for everyone, everywhere, right now. All You Need Is Love will feature a diverse lineup of independent artists from pop, rock, folk, Americana, instrumental, hip-hop, and more, delivering heartfelt songs about love, unity, and connection. In a world that could use more kindness, this episode is here to spread good vibes and powerful music.

"Love isn't just a feeling—it's a movement. We created this episode to remind listeners that love is all around us, in all its forms," says the Indie Talk team. "From soul-stirring ballads to high-energy anthems, this lineup showcases independent artists who bring passion and authenticity to every note." The All You Need Is Love Podcast special features a diverse lineup of independent artists, each bringing heartfelt songs that celebrate love, connection, and emotion. This special episode showcases talent from multiple genres, including pop, rock, folk, Americana, R&B, and more.

Featured artists and songs include:

Jennifer Porter – Yes I Do Sylvie & Mandy – Broken Year Kama Tala – You Got Love From Me Taydem – Sunscreen Sydeajah – Crooked Letters Wavie P. – Pretty Girl (f/ Mark Anthony) Sound System – Take It All Away Jeff Batson – It's About Us Byron Thomas – No Other Love Stephanie Westdal – Want You So Bad Pam Ross – In Your Smile Craymo – Love Together Roxanne – Take a Ride SnapDibz – I Just Wanna Be Blow_flyy – We Both Dreamers Orchestra Fuego – Sigo Creyendo (Parte De Mi) Scott Alan Savoy – Time to Go Ray Thompson – Minute or Three Jeffrey Dallet – Song to Bobby The Holt Twins & TwinSister – Pretty Song Greg C. Brown – Because of You Hunter and the Wick’d – It’s the Good Life Lewis Papier – Bernice is Looking for Love (All Over the World)

With Indie Talk’s expansive reach, the All You Need Is Love episode will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and more—bringing fresh, independent music to listeners around the world.

Don't miss this special episode dropping in February! Tune in and discover incredible new music from the indie scene.

To listen and stay updated, visit www.indie-talk.com

About Indie Talk Podcast

Indie Talk Podcast is a premier platform for independent artists, featuring exclusive interviews, fresh music, and deep dives into today’s thriving indie music scene. With over 10,300 downloads, 81 episodes, and distribution to 15 platforms, Indie Talk is dedicated to showcasing diverse and authentic voices in music.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: www.indie-talk.com

