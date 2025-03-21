What’s Really Going On? A Closer Look at Resolution #269 and the Slippery Slope of School Policy

In the video I shot at the recent CEC2 (Manhattan's Community Education Council District 2 school board meeting), you’ll see what appears, at first glance, to be a fairly routine discussion over a resolution—Resolution #269, to be exact. It affirms support for NYC Public Schools’ guidelines on transgender and gender-expansive students, while rescinding a previous resolution (#248) that had questioned the fairness of biological males competing in girls’ sports.

Sounds simple, right? Support inclusion, be kind to kids, move on.

But scratch the surface, and what looks like a straightforward affirmation of dignity for all students may actually be laying the groundwork for far more controversial policies. There’s reason to suspect we’re witnessing a classic bait-and-switch: a push for normalization now, a demand for irreversible medical interventions tomorrow.

Let’s start with the less controversial issue—pre-pubescent participation of trans-identifying kids in sports or classroom activities. At that stage, the biological differences between boys and girls are relatively minor. So when a young child socially transitions—new name, pronouns, maybe a different wardrobe—it can seem like a harmless matter of “affirmation.” Many parents, even those who are skeptical about gender ideology, find themselves saying, “Well, what’s the harm?”

But that’s exactly the point.

This is where the stepping stone effect kicks in. Once a school endorses gender identity as absolute and unquestionable—even in childhood—then that belief begins to permeate policy. Teachers are expected to affirm it, fellow students are expected to adjust to it, and any resistance can be labeled bigotry. Eventually, these same policies may provide cover for pushing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even surgeries as “life-saving care.” So what starts as “just a name change” ends up, in many cases, as a lifetime of medical dependency. Was that really the plan all along?

Then comes the issue that even moderate voices are now speaking up about—trans participation in female sports after puberty. This is where the rubber meets the biological road. Post-pubescent males retain advantages in strength, endurance, speed, and overall performance, even after some time on hormones. So when these athletes step onto the field or into the pool, it’s not a fair contest. But worse than that, it’s not a fair debate.

Female athletes—actual girls and women—are often denied the right to even speak up. They’re told to sit down, be quiet, and smile for the diversity photo op. If they protest, they’re labeled transphobic, or accused of spreading “hate.” But where’s the compassion for the girl who trained for years only to lose her scholarship shot to someone who went through male puberty? Where’s her safe space?

There’s a very real cost here. It’s not just about medals or trophies. It’s about truth, fairness, and the silencing of dissent. What began as a movement for tolerance has in many places become a machine of enforced conformity.

As you watch the video, ask yourself: Who’s being protected—and who’s being erased? Is this truly about helping vulnerable children, or is it about imposing a belief system that brooks no disagreement?

The questions may be uncomfortable—but if we’re not allowed to ask them, that’s exactly why we must.

Note: The first speaker in the video, a member of the Medical Freedom Alliance, was the only person to speak out against Resolution #269 and in support of keeping Resolution #248 in place. The ostracism faced by the lone dissenting voice, amid a crowd of vocal supporters, is clearly visible in the footage. The message may be about inclusion—but not, apparently, for dissenting voices.