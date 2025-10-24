Karine Jean-Pierre swears Joe Biden was fine. Not fading, not confused, not wandering off in cognitive fog. According to her new memoir Independent, the president was “thoughtful, clear-headed, and well-informed.”

It’s a bizarre defense — but let’s take her at her word.

If she’s right, if Biden’s mind was intact all along, then America wasn’t ruled by a doddering old man.

It was ruled by a man perfectly aware of what he was doing.

And that, frankly, is far worse.

The Aware Tyrant

A senile despot can be pitied; his staff runs the show.

But an aware despot — one fully conscious of his own spite — is something else entirely.

Jean-Pierre insists she never saw decline, so every vindictive act of his administration must be read as deliberate:

The public shaming of the unvaccinated.

The DOJ treating parents at school-board meetings like domestic threats.

The collusion with social-media companies to silence dissent.

The smirking insistence that mandates were “for your own good.”

If those were the actions of a clear-headed man, then Biden’s regime wasn’t the tragic by-product of decline — it was the expression of will.

The Loyal Spokesperson of Denial

Jean-Pierre’s memoir presents itself as liberation — she’s finally “free to speak for myself.” And in one sense, she’s right: her account may be the most truthful description yet of Joe Biden’s presidency, though not in the way she imagines.

She insists she never saw decline — and perhaps she didn’t. But what she interprets as steadiness was something colder: calculation. The moments she remembers as evidence of clarity were, in fact, moments of conscious control. She thinks she’s exonerating him from the charge of senility, yet she’s convicting him of something far worse — awareness.

Jean-Pierre was right, but for the wrong reasons. Biden wasn’t stumbling through confusion; he was navigating through purpose. What she mistakes for goodness was resolve. What she calls strength was vindication. Without meaning to, she reveals the very thing she denies: that Biden’s will was intact — and it was ruthless.

The Borderline Case

Of course, there’s the unsettling middle ground: the borderline case.

Biden might not have been completely gone, just dimmed — flashes of awareness amid fog. At times he knew exactly who his enemies were and how to punish them; at others, he drifted. It wasn’t the emptiness of total decline, but the volatility of a man whose lucidity came and went.

That’s what makes this version of events so disturbing. Jean-Pierre may well be telling the truth as she saw it. She encountered him in calmer, less pressured settings — the daily routines where the mind can coast on habit. She didn’t see the lapses because they surfaced under stress, when the mask cracked and the temper emerged.

Her recollections don’t refute his deterioration — they frame it. They show how moments of competence could coexist with long stretches of confusion, and how the cruelty that remained was all the more chilling for being conscious when it appeared.

In that sense, the “borderline” case is the most frightening of all: the mind falters, the conscience doesn’t. The decline doesn’t absolve; it distills.

The Horror of Clarity

Jean-Pierre thinks her book redeems the Biden years.

In truth, it indicts them. Because if he wasn’t diminished, then the policies that wrecked livelihoods, censored debate, and divided families were crafted not from confusion, but from conviction.

We can forgive a man who loses his bearings.

It’s harder to forgive one who keeps them and still chooses to trample others.

So yes, let’s grant Karine Jean-Pierre her premise.

Biden wasn’t senile. He was sharp enough to remember, mean enough to punish, and lucid enough to weaponize compassion itself.

That’s not an exoneration.

That’s a confession.

The Final Irony

So yes, Jean-Pierre is “stupid” in Bonhoeffer’s sense — not because she failed to notice a failing man, but because she failed to see a conscious one.

She was right that Biden wasn’t gone.

He was still there — the anger, the spite, the will to punish — all intact.

That’s what makes her defense of him so damning.

The senile can’t plan tyranny.

The lucid can.

And that’s the bitterest twist of all: by denying Biden’s decline, she preserved his humanity—but only to reveal its corruption. She thought she was shielding him from mockery, when in truth she stripped away the only plausible excuse for his cruelty. In her version, there was no confusion, no fog of age, no tragic decay—only the cold arithmetic of a man who knew exactly what he was doing, and a spokesperson who still doesn’t.