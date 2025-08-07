During the lockdowns, I got scammed online by someone in Pakistan. He told me an elaborate story, pulled on my sympathies, and I believed him. I sent money—and eventually realized I’d been taken. It left a bad taste. I was angry with myself, and more guarded going forward. I even wrote a song about the experience:



So yes, I know the red flags. And I understand why many people—especially in the online world—default to suspicion.

Which brings me to Mariam.

She’s a young Christian woman in Pakistan who, along with her brother, takes care of 35 orphans in a rented house. We spoke over WhatsApp video. In real time, she showed me the children—dozens of kids who greeted me, waved, and smiled. It didn’t feel rehearsed. It didn’t feel like a ploy. Just a window into a hard life being handled with grace.

She never asked me for anything. I chose to send her $100, which she used to buy food for the children. She later sent me a photo of what she bought.

One of my friends thinks it’s a scam. That’s fair—it’s wise to question. But I believe I’m a good judge of character, and this felt genuine. That’s why I’m inviting you to see for yourself.

If you're curious or moved, I can connect you directly with Mariam on WhatsApp. Speak with her. Ask questions. Talk to the kids. If it feels right and you want to help, I can also share her bank details and walk you through using Remitly to send a small gift. Email me at Turfseer@aol.com.

No pressure. Just a chance to extend a hand, if it feels right to you.

Photos of the kids and the food she bought are below.

Buying Groceries