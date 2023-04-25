About ten years ago after breaking up with a long-term girlfriend, I attended workshops given by a "dating coach.' His theory was that being a "nice guy" with women would put you in the "friend zone" every time. He was very down on guys who employed a "zombie conversation" whenever engaging women. The zombie conversation is basically giving women the "third degree"--asking them boring rapid-fire questions--that give no hint of romance.

This led me to a compose and record a song entitled "I Had a Zombie Conversation." Here was this coach's advice in song. Watch the music video here on Youtube:

(NOTE: in the old days I used to sing lead on my songs and here is an example of that).

You can also listen to the audio track on Soundcloud: