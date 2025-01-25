If you're looking for a series that will grip you from start to finish, I Am a Killer on Netflix is a must-watch. This haunting and thought-provoking docuseries dives deep into the minds of convicted killers, unraveling their lives, crimes, and the moments that changed everything. Each episode is filled with twists and turns, challenging your perceptions of justice, morality, and humanity itself. Fascinating and chilling, I Am a Killer offers a raw, unflinching look at the stories behind the headlines. Prepare to be captivated—and unsettled.