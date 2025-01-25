If you're looking for a series that will grip you from start to finish, I Am a Killer on Netflix is a must-watch. This haunting and thought-provoking docuseries dives deep into the minds of convicted killers, unraveling their lives, crimes, and the moments that changed everything. Each episode is filled with twists and turns, challenging your perceptions of justice, morality, and humanity itself. Fascinating and chilling, I Am a Killer offers a raw, unflinching look at the stories behind the headlines. Prepare to be captivated—and unsettled.
I do not under any circumstances do netflix. Thank you for the info…but NO THANKS 😊
It would be fascinating to see an episode with Fauci detailing his crimes and motivations.