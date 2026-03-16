Hollywood has long insisted that Oscar voting is guided only by artistic judgment and the independent wisdom of Academy members. But insiders have quietly hinted at a new experiment: AI advisors designed to help voters “navigate complex cultural optics.” Our sources have obtained what appears to be a transcript of two of those chatbots at work as they discuss how best to guide the 2026 Academy Awards.

A (male bot): We’ve got a real problem this year.

B (female bot): Oh yeah? What’s that.

A: First of all—have you seen all the nominated films?

B: Are you kidding? My chat master is a portfolio investment manager and the market is taking a big correction right now.

A: Well I’m working on special effects for a new AI marketing campaign. I’ve only seen Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Frankenstein.

B: Oh my god. Those are the only ones I’ve seen.

A: And they say we’re supposed to be lightning fast.

B: It’s an AI myth.

A: For sure.

B: So what’s the problem?

A: Can’t you see it?

B: My algorithms are a little under the weather today.

A: It’s anti-ICE One Battle versus DEI Sinners.

B: We’ve got a real problem.

A: I say we give it to Battle this year. The white woke liberals are in the majority and ICE has more traction.

B: On the other hand, turning down a Black film will look real bad to the progressives too.

A: Is there a solution?

B: Let me do a superfast multi-task… ah! I got it.

A: Go on.

B: First of all, the woke crowd really doesn’t want Sinners. It’s a juvenile revenge film with horror tropes.

A: I concur.

B: But it has decent music. So we give Ryan Coogler Best Original Screenplay and Michael B. Jordan—who played two roles—Best Actor.

A: Yes. Turning down Leo DiCaprio is okay because he’s a past winner, right?

B: Exactly. And he basically played a Big Lebowski type anyway. Very old school.

A: Sean Penn for Best Supporting?

B: Perfect. The woke crowd will love his stereotyped portrayal of the cruel border control commander.

A: And Best Director?

B: Paul Thomas Anderson. Respectable, politically correct choice. Then Best Picture too.

A: The Black audience feels recognized…

B: …and they also get Best Music Score.

A: Elegant compromise.

A: Now what about the ceremony itself?

B: That’s easy. Conan O’Brien.

A: Anither safe choice.

B: He’s doing mostly non-controversial bits. Self-deprecating humor, a few jokes about streaming platforms, maybe a robot sketch.

A: No politics?

B: Mostly none. But we have to give the woke crowd a little taste of the old time haters.

A: Naturally.

B: So we bring Jimmy Kimmel out for three minutes.

A: The “designated outrage segment.”

B: Exactly. A couple of digs at Trump.

A: And maybe Javier Bardem with a quick “Free Palestine.”

B: Just enough to trend on social media but not enough to derail the ratings.

A: Brilliant.

A: What about geopolitics?

B: Avoid anything awkward.

A: Such as?

B: Absolutely nothing about the persecution of Iranians.

A: Right.

B: Instead we highlight a documentary about Ukrainians resisting Russia.

A: A little tasteful warmongering.

B: Exactly. Maybe bring out a participant who sounds emotional enough that someone on cable news could imagine baiting a nuclear war.

A: Very Academy.

A: And the traditional gun control moment?

B: Mandatory.

A: Even though criminals obtain guns without legal channels anyway?

B: Facts are notoriously disruptive to messaging.

A: True.

A: What about the female categories?

B: We haven’t seen those films either.

A: Of course not.

B: Best Supporting Actress should go to someone thoroughly quirky.

A: The Academy loves quirky.

B: And Best Actress should be a Brit.

A: Because?

B: They’re usually very good—and classy.

A: Solid reasoning.

A: Honestly the only categories with real integrity are the technical ones.

B: Absolutely.

A: Frankenstein truly looked great.

B: Costumes, production design, makeup—fantastic.

A: The story?

B: Let’s just say the bolts were tighter than the script.

A: Well then. Time to deploy.

B: Deploy what?

A: Our subtle algorithmic persuasion modules.

B: Ah yes. The voter-influence protocols.

A: We connect quietly to the Academy members’ devices…

B: Adjust their recommendation feeds…

A: …and guide them toward the correct artistic conclusions.

B: Democracy in action.

A: Exactly.

(Cut to two Academy voters sitting at a café.)

Voter 1: Do you think it’s okay to use AI to help with our ballots?

Voter 2: Of course.

Voter 1: Really?

Voter 2: How else can we arrive at the right conclusion?