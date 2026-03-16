How Two Chatbots Decided the 2026 Academy Awards
An AI strategy meeting on diversity, optics, and Best Picture.
Hollywood has long insisted that Oscar voting is guided only by artistic judgment and the independent wisdom of Academy members. But insiders have quietly hinted at a new experiment: AI advisors designed to help voters “navigate complex cultural optics.” Our sources have obtained what appears to be a transcript of two of those chatbots at work as they discuss how best to guide the 2026 Academy Awards.
A (male bot): We’ve got a real problem this year.
B (female bot): Oh yeah? What’s that.
A: First of all—have you seen all the nominated films?
B: Are you kidding? My chat master is a portfolio investment manager and the market is taking a big correction right now.
A: Well I’m working on special effects for a new AI marketing campaign. I’ve only seen Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Frankenstein.
B: Oh my god. Those are the only ones I’ve seen.
A: And they say we’re supposed to be lightning fast.
B: It’s an AI myth.
A: For sure.
B: So what’s the problem?
A: Can’t you see it?
B: My algorithms are a little under the weather today.
A: It’s anti-ICE One Battle versus DEI Sinners.
B: We’ve got a real problem.
A: I say we give it to Battle this year. The white woke liberals are in the majority and ICE has more traction.
B: On the other hand, turning down a Black film will look real bad to the progressives too.
A: Is there a solution?
B: Let me do a superfast multi-task… ah! I got it.
A: Go on.
B: First of all, the woke crowd really doesn’t want Sinners. It’s a juvenile revenge film with horror tropes.
A: I concur.
B: But it has decent music. So we give Ryan Coogler Best Original Screenplay and Michael B. Jordan—who played two roles—Best Actor.
A: Yes. Turning down Leo DiCaprio is okay because he’s a past winner, right?
B: Exactly. And he basically played a Big Lebowski type anyway. Very old school.
A: Sean Penn for Best Supporting?
B: Perfect. The woke crowd will love his stereotyped portrayal of the cruel border control commander.
A: And Best Director?
B: Paul Thomas Anderson. Respectable, politically correct choice. Then Best Picture too.
A: The Black audience feels recognized…
B: …and they also get Best Music Score.
A: Elegant compromise.
A: Now what about the ceremony itself?
B: That’s easy. Conan O’Brien.
A: Anither safe choice.
B: He’s doing mostly non-controversial bits. Self-deprecating humor, a few jokes about streaming platforms, maybe a robot sketch.
A: No politics?
B: Mostly none. But we have to give the woke crowd a little taste of the old time haters.
A: Naturally.
B: So we bring Jimmy Kimmel out for three minutes.
A: The “designated outrage segment.”
B: Exactly. A couple of digs at Trump.
A: And maybe Javier Bardem with a quick “Free Palestine.”
B: Just enough to trend on social media but not enough to derail the ratings.
A: Brilliant.
A: What about geopolitics?
B: Avoid anything awkward.
A: Such as?
B: Absolutely nothing about the persecution of Iranians.
A: Right.
B: Instead we highlight a documentary about Ukrainians resisting Russia.
A: A little tasteful warmongering.
B: Exactly. Maybe bring out a participant who sounds emotional enough that someone on cable news could imagine baiting a nuclear war.
A: Very Academy.
A: And the traditional gun control moment?
B: Mandatory.
A: Even though criminals obtain guns without legal channels anyway?
B: Facts are notoriously disruptive to messaging.
A: True.
A: What about the female categories?
B: We haven’t seen those films either.
A: Of course not.
B: Best Supporting Actress should go to someone thoroughly quirky.
A: The Academy loves quirky.
B: And Best Actress should be a Brit.
A: Because?
B: They’re usually very good—and classy.
A: Solid reasoning.
A: Honestly the only categories with real integrity are the technical ones.
B: Absolutely.
A: Frankenstein truly looked great.
B: Costumes, production design, makeup—fantastic.
A: The story?
B: Let’s just say the bolts were tighter than the script.
A: Well then. Time to deploy.
B: Deploy what?
A: Our subtle algorithmic persuasion modules.
B: Ah yes. The voter-influence protocols.
A: We connect quietly to the Academy members’ devices…
B: Adjust their recommendation feeds…
A: …and guide them toward the correct artistic conclusions.
B: Democracy in action.
A: Exactly.
(Cut to two Academy voters sitting at a café.)
Voter 1: Do you think it’s okay to use AI to help with our ballots?
Voter 2: Of course.
Voter 1: Really?
Voter 2: How else can we arrive at the right conclusion?
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Ratings? Did anyone actually watch the Academy Awards?
I hate to admit that I’ve seen the “One Battle…” movie. Probably one of the dumbest and worst movies I’ve seen in years.