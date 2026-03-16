Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ASK's avatar
ASK
4h

Ratings? Did anyone actually watch the Academy Awards?

I hate to admit that I’ve seen the “One Battle…” movie. Probably one of the dumbest and worst movies I’ve seen in years.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture