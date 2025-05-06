How Do You Present the Most Shocking Claim of the Decade—to a Liberal Audience?

Let’s face it: some conversations are like walking through a minefield wearing clown shoes. Try telling a devout liberal that the Covid vaccines might have killed more Americans than World War I, World War II, and Vietnam combined, and you’ll be lucky to escape with your reputation—or your dinner invitation—intact.

But what if the goal isn’t to win the argument? What if the goal is just to start the conversation—without the eye-rolls, the smirks, or the instant character assassination?

That’s the spirit behind this piece. It's not just a summary of epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher’s bombshell Substack post (linked here)

It's also an attempt to show how a carefully calibrated introduction might be used to present the information without immediately triggering fight-or-flight responses in your more orthodox acquaintances.

You’re welcome to borrow it, adapt it, or use it as a conversation starter in your own circles—especially if you’ve struggled with how to say, “Have you seen this?” without hearing back, “I thought you were one of the sane ones.”

Here’s the piece:

Trust the Science. But Which Science—And When?

For years, we were told the Covid shots were “safe and effective.” No caveats. No nuance. Questioning that narrative was treated as heresy—something only a crank, a conspiracy theorist, or an “anti-vaxxer” would dare do.

But what if history is repeating itself—again?

In a recent exposé published by Exposing the Darkness (The blog post—available here: https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/covid-vaccines-killed-more-people—carefully builds its case using VAERS figures, adjusting for known underreporting), epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher presents a staggering claim: that Covid “vaccines” have now killed more Americans than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

The estimate—over 600,000 deaths—draws on data from VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), a government-run database where doctors, hospitals, and even patients can report suspected vaccine injuries. But here’s the catch: even the CDC admits the system captures only a small fraction of real events. A federally funded Harvard study once estimated that fewer than 1% of adverse reactions are reported. Hulscher uses a conservative multiplier—backed by that research—to adjust the official numbers accordingly.

The result? A death toll that dwarfs anything we were warned about in the name of safety.

If that sounds hard to believe, consider this:

Leeches were once the gold standard in medicine. Cigarette ads ran during kids’ shows in the 1950s—with doctors giving them the thumbs up. And it took five years before the scandal of thalidomide—prescribed to pregnant women for morning sickness—was fully exposed, after it caused birth defects in thousands of babies.

Now, as Hulscher walks through autopsy-based findings linking the Covid shots to sudden cardiac death, embolisms, and myocarditis, he asks a simple but chilling question: Are we repeating the same tragic pattern—just on a far larger scale?

The blog doesn’t shout. It doesn’t speculate wildly. It lays out data and asks why no one in power seems willing to look.

If even part of it is true, this isn’t just a case of regulatory failure. It’s a turning point in medical history—and maybe a warning we’ll wish we hadn’t ignored.