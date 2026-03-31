Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer’s recent piece, How to Eat an Elephant, lays out a strategy that will resonate with anyone who’s grown skeptical of modern medicine’s institutional behavior.

At its core, it’s a playbook:

apply pressure

expose contradictions

encourage internal fracture

and reduce automatic compliance

That’s not crazy. In fact, historically, that’s how entrenched systems—especially ones tied to power and profit—begin to shift.

But before running with the strategy, it’s worth slowing down and examining the foundation it rests on.

Because if the foundation is off—even slightly—the entire approach can tilt in ways that undermine its effectiveness.

The Core Framing: System or Cartel?

The piece frames modern medicine as something closer to a coordinated cartel than a loose collection of institutions.

And let’s be fair—there are moments where that comparison doesn’t feel far-fetched.

When you see organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics pushing back aggressively—even legally—against shifts in vaccine recommendations tied to figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it raises legitimate questions about:

consensus vs. enforcement

science vs. institutional protection

and whether dissent is being debated… or suppressed

So no—this isn’t simply paranoia. There are real incentives, real power structures, and real reputational stakes.

But here’s where the piece compresses things too tightly.

It tends to treat everything as one unified phenomenon—when in reality, several very different dynamics can produce similar outward behavior.

And if you don’t separate them, you risk misreading what you’re actually looking at.

Four Forces That Get Blended Together

This is the part that matters most—because the entire “eat the elephant” strategy depends on correctly diagnosing the system.

The piece doesn’t clearly distinguish between four very different drivers:

1. Incentives That Look Like Intent

It’s tempting to say:

this is greed

this is corruption

this is evil

And sometimes, that may be true.

There are cases where financial conflicts and institutional protection cross the line into outright misconduct.

But a lot of what we’re seeing doesn’t require that level of intent.

Examples:

A pharmaceutical company prioritizes what’s most profitable—not necessarily what’s most beneficial

A researcher stays within approved lanes because funding depends on it

A doctor follows guidelines because stepping outside them risks reputation, licensing, or liability

No secret meeting required.

Just a system where:

careers depend on compliance

funding depends on alignment

and deviation carries real consequences

Over time, this produces outcomes that look coordinated.

And here’s the part that matters:

From the outside, it doesn’t really matter whether the driver is greed, fear, or simple career preservation.

The outcome is the same.

So instead of asking:

“Are these bad people?”

A more useful question is:

“What kind of system produces these outcomes—even when the people inside it believe they’re doing the right thing?”

Because once you see that, you stop looking only for villains—

and start looking for the structure that makes those outcomes inevitable.

2. Institutional Inertia

Big systems don’t turn on a dime—they resist change even when change is warranted.

Examples:

Public health agencies sticking with early pandemic policies long after contradictory data emerged

Medical schools teaching frameworks that lag behind emerging critiques

Committees doubling down rather than admitting uncertainty

This isn’t necessarily corruption. It’s bureaucratic momentum.

Admitting error isn’t just scientific—it’s reputational, legal, and political.

So institutions often… stall.

3. Managed Disagreement

We’re told “experts disagree,” as if that proves the system is open.

Look closer.

Most of that disagreement happens inside a fenced yard.

Examples:

They’ll argue over vaccine schedules—but not whether the schedule itself should exist

They’ll debate safety signals—but rarely question the framework used to interpret those signals

They’ll tweak models—but not challenge the assumptions those models are built on

That’s not open debate.

That’s range-bound disagreement.

And the boundaries are enforced—socially, professionally, and sometimes financially.

Now compare that to something like emergency medicine.

If a treatment fails, you see it immediately:

the patient stabilizes… or doesn’t

the intervention works… or it doesn’t

Reality pushes back hard.

But in fields like virology or large-scale modeling, the feedback loop is softer:

outcomes are filtered through layers of interpretation

models can be adjusted after the fact

and foundational assumptions can persist unchallenged for years

That’s where things get interesting.

Because once a field starts protecting its core assumptions, disagreement becomes less about truth—and more about staying within acceptable lines.

So yes, there is disagreement.

But the real question isn’t:

“What are they arguing about?”

It’s:

“What are they not allowed to argue about?”

That’s where you find the fault line.

4. Outright Fraud or Misconduct

And then there’s the category people instinctively focus on—because when it happens, it’s explosive.

Examples:

Suppression of unfavorable trial data

Conflicts of interest not properly disclosed

Regulatory capture where oversight bodies become too aligned with industry

This is where the “medical mafia” analogy has teeth.

But here’s the catch:

this category exists—but it’s not the only category.

Why This Distinction Matters

If you treat all four forces as the same thing, you end up with a strategy that swings too broadly.

You might:

attack inertia as if it were conspiracy

dismiss disagreement as corruption

or overlook real misconduct because everything is labeled misconduct

It’s like trying to fix a machine with one tool—hammer everything, and eventually you stop distinguishing between parts.

And that matters, because different problems require different pressure points.

Where the Strategy Works

To Vollmer’s credit, parts of the strategy are grounded and historically effective:

Legal pressure can force transparency

Public scrutiny can shift institutional behavior

Whistleblowers can expose real problems

Patients asking questions can disrupt passive compliance

These are not fringe ideas—they’re how many reforms actually happen.

Where It Overreaches

The piece starts to lose traction when it moves into absolutism:

treating the entire system as uniformly corrupt

assuming exposure automatically leads to collapse

advocating total rejection rather than selective skepticism

And most notably:

“Never comply.”

That’s not strategy—that’s a stance.

And while it’s emotionally satisfying, it tends to shut down the very conversations that move undecided people.

The Real Leverage Point

If there’s one insight worth keeping, it’s this:

systems don’t fall because one lever is pulled

they shift when pressure builds from multiple directions

But the pressure has to be:

targeted

credible

and grounded in distinctions people can understand

Otherwise, it becomes noise.

Final Thought

There’s a reason pieces like How to Eat an Elephant resonate.

People sense something is off.

The mistake isn’t in questioning the system—it’s in assuming the explanation has already been fully solved.

Because once you stop distinguishing between:

incentives

inertia

disagreement

and misconduct

you don’t just simplify the system…

you risk misunderstanding it entirely.

And if you misunderstand it, your strategy—no matter how passionate—starts hitting shadows instead of substance.