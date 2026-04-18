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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
10h

I know you are trying to frame things to open up conversations with those wedded to the CDC etc. but take for example Natural Immunity. This doesn't exist as we are told as the whole disease paradigm is flawed.

We cannot gain immunity to a supposed named disease as the named diseases are not as we are told. You could say to someone ‘From the CDC’s perspective we have been told natural immunity exists…’ and that leaves the door open to later realities being exposed.

I have written recently on herd immunity.

https://baldmichael.substack.com/p/how-to-achieve-herd-immunity-wikipedia

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
4h

Ah, the administrative state. Since Wilson, and the birth of propaganda, both at war with America's founding ideals. It's not a coincidence that progressivism arose nearly simultaneously with propaganda.

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