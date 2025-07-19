In a recent comment on Baldmichael’s Letter from England, a user named Gerald delivered what may be one of the most revealing portraits of the COVID true believer ever posted online. Here's what he wrote:

“The flu disappeared because everybody wore masks, and still got flu shots, before wackadoodles and tin foil wearing conspiracy theorists like yourself began to spread disinformation. What is your game? To what end are you spreading lies and fear? What do you gain? Does it make you feel good, thinking that you know something no one else does?”

Let’s first set the stage.

This quote appeared on a now-missing thread on Naomi Wolf’s Substack. Baldmichael had apparently raised uncomfortable questions about the pandemic narrative—perhaps pointing out the disappearing flu, the PCR circus, or the strange hospital patterns. Gerald didn’t engage with any of that. Instead, he launched into a defensive screed so theatrical it deserved an Oscar and a fact-check.

Now, it would be easy to dismiss Gerald as just another online scold—mask still dangling from one ear, triple-boosted, and proudly allergic to nuance. But I’d argue he’s something more: a living specimen of how propaganda works—not just on the mind, but on the ego. Gerald isn’t just misinformed. He’s been captured. And people like him are worth studying, because they help explain how the illusion of a pandemic was maintained long after the curtain had fallen.

Let’s take apart the rhetorical stratagems he employs—tools that reveal not only his self-delusion, but also how that delusion is preserved.

1. The Flu Vanished… Because Masks Work Selectively Now?

Gerald opens with a claim so paradoxical it almost loops back to comedy: "The flu disappeared because everybody wore masks..." But curiously, COVID did not disappear—despite allegedly being transmitted the same way.

This selective efficacy—where masks block flu but somehow not SARS-CoV-2—is an example of ad hoc rationalization. When data contradict the dominant narrative (e.g., flu plummets by 98%), a convenient post-hoc explanation must be conjured to preserve belief. Never mind that countries without mask mandates (like Sweden) also saw disappearing flu. For believers like Gerald, inconvenient patterns are not puzzles to solve—they’re threats to rationalize away.

2. Label the Dissenter

Next comes the character assassination:

“...wackadoodles and tin foil wearing conspiracy theorists like yourself...”

This is textbook. When you can’t refute a point, pathologize the person making it. This tactic allows Gerald to avoid engagement entirely—dismissing evidence as madness before it’s even considered. He isn’t arguing. He’s purging dissent from his reality.

This approach is particularly attractive to the self-righteous, because it makes them feel virtuous for not thinking.

3. Motive Mining as Deflection

“What is your game?... What do you gain?... Does it make you feel good?”

Here we see intent-questioning as a substitute for evidence. Instead of engaging with the claim (Did the flu really vanish? Was it relabeled COVID? Did PCR create a false casedemic?), Gerald demands to know your motive.

Why? Because it shifts the spotlight. If he can suggest you’re in it for attention, validation, or malice, then he doesn’t have to confront whether you’re correct.

This is projection disguised as interrogation. He accuses you of spreading fear—while clearly writing from a place of unresolved panic.

4. The Lone Prophet Fallacy

“Does it make you feel good, thinking that you know something no one else does?”

This is a subtle form of social pressure enforcement. Gerald frames independent thinking as narcissism. If you’re questioning the herd, it’s not because the herd might be wrong—it’s because you crave specialness.

This tactic keeps people afraid of intellectual dissent. After all, no one wants to be that guy—the conspiracy loner who thinks he’s smarter than everyone else.

But the irony? Gerald doesn’t speak for “everyone else.” He speaks for the captured class: those still clinging to 2020’s trauma like a security blanket made of surgical masks and hashtags.

5. Disappearing Threads, Disappearing Truths

As Baldmichael notes, the original thread where Gerald posted this vanished—poof. Deleted or memory-holed. That’s fitting. Like the flu. Like hospital overcapacity stories that turned out to be filmed in Spain. Like the videos of empty testing tents. Inconvenient truths don’t just vanish—they’re erased.

And when they are, people like Gerald breathe easier. Because evidence makes self-delusion harder. Silence becomes a kind of relief.

Final Thoughts: The Religion of COVID

Gerald isn’t debating. He’s defending a faith system—one forged in fear, shame, media hypnosis, and bureaucratic coercion. He cannot tolerate cracks in its foundation, because they force him to ask the scariest question of all:

What if I was wrong?

And not just wrong, but complicit. What if I masked my kid for no reason? What if I cheered for vaccine mandates that harmed people? What if I dismissed the truth-tellers as lunatics?

These are not easy questions to face. But unless people like Gerald are willing to ask them, they will remain stuck in the "Long Stupid" phase Baldmichael so aptly named.

And the rest of us? We keep asking questions—not because it makes us feel special, but because it’s the only way out of the lie.