For over a century, the medical establishment has promoted the story that smallpox vaccination was one of history’s greatest public health triumphs. Textbooks canonize Edward Jenner, the WHO claims victory, and skeptics are ridiculed. But what if that story is a carefully crafted illusion—one that required redefining failure, silencing dissent, and rewriting history? What follows is the darker version of that legacy: the version backed by forgotten data, historical quotes, and a century of institutional gaslighting.

1. Redefinition of Failure as Success

Whenever vaccination failed (outbreaks, deaths), the narrative changed:

"The vaccine didn’t fail — you failed. You weren't vaccinated enough."

"It would have been even worse without it!" (Pure speculation, no evidence needed.)

This sleight-of-hand has been used since the 19th century. The most vaccinated populations in Europe suffered the worst smallpox outbreaks in the 1870s, yet public health officials doubled down. Rather than admit failure, they invented new metrics of success and called for more boosters. Sound familiar?

2. Suppression of Inconvenient Data

The 1870s British mortality data clearly showed that vaccinated individuals made up the majority of smallpox deaths. The Lancet itself admitted: 6,854 out of 9,392 smallpox patients in London hospitals in 1871 had been vaccinated.

Rather than investigate why vaccination failed, the medical establishment buried this data. Doctors who questioned vaccine safety or efficacy were discredited, their careers threatened. The tactic: erase dissent by labeling it "anti-science."

3. Fear as a Weapon

Smallpox horror stories were weaponized to force compliance. Parents were told: “Would you rather your child die in agony?”—a rhetorical club that left no room for nuance or legitimate concern.

As deaths mounted among the vaccinated, the fear messaging only escalated. The state, clergy, and press all joined in promoting the idea that only vaccination could save lives—even as the evidence pointed the other way.

4. Mythologizing Edward Jenner

Edward Jenner is often lionized as the "father of immunology," but the real story is far less flattering. His original theory wasn't simply about cowpox providing immunity to smallpox—it involved horse grease. Jenner proposed that a disease found on horses' heels infected cows, and that humans who contracted cowpox from these cows would then be protected against smallpox.

This theory was viewed as speculative and rejected by many in the medical establishment. The Royal Society even initially refused to publish his work. Jenner himself was a surgeon-apothecary, a profession closer in prestige to a barber than a physician at the time.

Meanwhile, it was widely believed among rural farmers that exposure to cowpox alone seemed to grant resistance to smallpox—without any horse involvement. However, this belief was based largely on anecdotal observations, misdiagnoses, and survivorship bias, not on scientific proof. In reality, cowpox inoculation did not reliably prevent smallpox, as later epidemics demonstrated.

As Jenner's awkward horse grease theory fell apart, he and his supporters pivoted: they dropped the horse connection and repackaged the idea as purely cowpox-based immunity. Later public health authorities, desperate for a medical savior, resurrected Jenner's reputation and mythologized him as the singular genius behind vaccination, erasing the messy history entirely.

Over time, questioning Jenner’s shaky science became tantamount to questioning "science" itself—a pattern of myth-making that continues to serve modern medical orthodoxy.

5. Rigging the Definitions

After 1958, the WHO began quietly redefining what counted as "smallpox." Milder or vaccine-induced cases were often excluded from tallies. At the same time, severe vaccine reactions such as vaccinia gangrene or generalized vaccinia were disconnected from the shot entirely.

The result? A carefully curated narrative where the only smallpox cases were in the unvaccinated, and the only side effects were those never linked to the vaccine.

6. Retconning the Endgame

Smallpox's natural decline aligned with rising sanitation, better nutrition, and less overcrowded housing—long before vaccines were widespread. But when smallpox disappeared, vaccines took all the credit.

The WHO declared smallpox eradicated in 1980, using that to retroactively justify a century of medical coercion. The real story was buried under layers of post-hoc rationalization and PR spin.

Primary Source Quote Sheet: Smallpox Vaccination Critiques

Deaths After Vaccination

Dr. William Farr (1857): "Smallpox had been declining fifty years before vaccination; after its enforcement, deaths increased."

Sir Thomas Chambers (1871): "Vaccination did not prevent the outbreak nor diminish its severity. Thousands who were vaccinated have died from smallpox."

The Lancet (1871): "6,854 out of 9,392 smallpox cases had been vaccinated."

Criticism of Compulsory Laws

George Bernard Shaw: "Vaccination is a peculiarly filthy piece of witchcraft. I have no doubt it has killed more children than it has saved."

William Tebb (1889): "No system of medicine ought to be founded upon compulsion, fraud, and the suppression of evidence."

Failure of Vaccines to Prevent Outbreaks

Dr. Charles Creighton (1889): "The epidemics of smallpox increased in severity as vaccination extended."

Alfred Russel Wallace (1898): "The belief in vaccination is founded on legend, not evidence. The figures prove that vaccination does not diminish mortality."

Early Gaslighting Tactics

British Medical Journal (1871): "The vaccination was so effective that it saved many from fatal smallpox, even if it did not prevent the disease."

Translation: Sure, you got smallpox and maybe died, but trust us—it would have been worse!

Mic-Drop Quote

William White (1885): "The virus of cowpox, which Jenner introduced as the preventive of smallpox, has proved itself to be one of the most deadly poisons ever injected into the human body."

Final Word

The smallpox vaccination campaign was the prototype for the medical gaslighting behind every 'safe and effective' fairy tale we've heard since.

If you ever feel crazy for questioning it, remember: they lied then. They're lying now.

You’re not delusional. You’re just awake.

Related: Before COVID hit, I wrote a song in 2017 about the smallpox vaccine, highlighting the tragic consequences of forced vaccination and the Leicester protest of 1885.

You can listen to it here: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/days-of-no-immunity