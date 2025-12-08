The much-discussed three-hour debate between Alex Berenson and Dave Smith, moderated by Ray Arora on The Illusion of Consensus, dropped this week and immediately set off a firestorm.

What should have been a clear, structured argument about Darryl Cooper’s claims instead became a prolonged brawl filled with accusations, emotional spikes, and semantic detours. Berenson entered the debate with the stronger factual position — the historical record, Yad Vashem, and mainstream Holocaust scholarship all support his view that Cooper’s narrative qualifies as denial or minimization. And yet, he lost control of the conversation and never landed the decisive explanation that would have ended the debate in the first hour.

The problem wasn’t that Berenson was wrong.

It’s that he never articulated the core of Cooper’s argument — the part Smith clearly didn’t understand.

Before we examine that failure, we need to look at what Cooper is actually doing.

The Cooper Maneuver: Rewriting Genocide as Logistical Failure

Darryl Cooper’s commentary on the Holocaust follows a familiar pattern used by modern Holocaust minimizers: admit the deaths, deny the intent. He doesn’t say “the Holocaust didn’t happen.” Instead, he reframes the Nazis’ extermination campaign as a tragic byproduct of wartime chaos and administrative incompetence.

In Cooper’s telling, the Nazis weren’t carrying out a systematic genocide. They were overwhelmed, unprepared, and simply unable to manage a massive population of prisoners. The mass death that followed, he claims, was the result of “logistical failure,” not ideological purpose.

This is not historical reinterpretation.

It’s a rhetorical strategy.

Modern denialists rarely deny that Jews died. That strategy collapsed decades ago. Instead, they attack the foundation of genocide: intent. If you can convince people the Nazis weren’t deliberately trying to exterminate millions, the Holocaust becomes a humanitarian disaster rather than a moral and political evil.

But the historical record is unmistakable:

Wannsee Conference protocols

Einsatzgruppen shooting reports

Himmler’s speeches

Goebbels’ diaries

Rail schedules to extermination camps

Procurement orders for Zyklon B

Construction plans for killing facilities

This wasn’t bureaucratic chaos.

It was policy.

Cooper erases that intent and replaces it with a story that flatters contrarians and seduces the uninformed. It is Holocaust minimization disguised as world-weary skepticism.

And Berenson never explained it.

How Dave Smith Got Seduced by Cooper’s Framing

If Cooper’s game is to remove genocidal intent while posing as a bold historical truth-teller, Dave Smith’s mistake was more basic: he fell for the packaging. He never understood what Cooper was actually arguing, and once that misunderstanding locked in, the rest of the debate became inevitable.

Smith is a natural contrarian. His instincts push him to challenge institutional narratives, resist moralistic labels, and defend whoever is being accused of ideological wrongdoing. That instinct has served him in political debates — but it made him particularly vulnerable to Cooper’s presentation.

Cooper’s story is crafted for someone like Smith: it sounds rebellious, unveils a supposedly hidden truth, and gives off the aroma of intellectual bravery. He delivers minimization with the cadence of a man exposing suppressed history.

So Smith doesn’t interrogate the content.

He interrogates the accusation.

To him, the real fight isn’t about what the Nazis intended. It’s about whether Cooper is being unfairly smeared.

This is why Smith endlessly repeats lines like:

“He’s not denying the Holocaust — he’s admitting the deaths.”

Smith thinks this ends the conversation, unaware that modern Holocaust denial hinges on denying intent, not casualties. Because he doesn’t understand that pivot, he interprets Berenson’s accusation as definitional overreach — an attempt to broaden “denial” until it includes any alternative interpretation.

Once Smith mistakes Cooper’s reframing for legitimate inquiry, he perceives Berenson’s criticism as unjust. He believes he is defending free thought and intellectual exploration, rather than unwittingly defending a rhetorical tactic that whitewashes genocide.

Smith wasn’t debating history.

He was debating loyalty, tone, fairness, and reputation — all while standing on conceptual ground Cooper had already rigged.

The Outcome: A Lost Opportunity and a Debate that Never Found Its Center

This brings us back to Berenson’s central failure: he never forced Smith to confront the content of Cooper’s claims. Not once did he calmly explain:

“Denying intentional genocide is Holocaust denial — and that’s exactly what Cooper is doing.”

If Berenson had anchored the debate around this single point, Smith would have been compelled to engage the real argument instead of shadowboxing over semantics and emotional tone. Instead, Berenson grew frustrated, defensive, and increasingly emotional. He let Smith define the battlefield around the outdated idea that denial requires denying deaths — a definition that hasn’t been operative in scholarship or law for decades.

Ray Arora, to his credit, tried to moderate the chaos, but the conversation had already slipped into a swamp of miscommunication. Neither participant kept the debate tethered to the essential question:

Is Cooper erasing the Nazis’ genocidal intent?

Yes.

Unequivocally yes.

But the debate never stayed still long enough for that truth to land.

Berenson didn’t lose because he was wrong.

He lost because he never articulated why he was right — and because Smith, seduced by Cooper’s framing, never realized the ideological territory he was defending.

Had either side understood Cooper’s tactic, the three-hour argument would have looked very different.

In the end, the debate wasn’t lost on facts but on framing. Cooper set the trap, Smith walked into it, and Berenson never pointed out where the floor gave way. Three hours later, everyone felt something important had happened—but the essential point remained untouched. Until critics stop arguing about tone and terminology and start naming the tactic, Cooper will keep getting away with minimization disguised as insight. And the next debate will go exactly the same way.