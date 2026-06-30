One of the more interesting conversations I recently had with ChatGPT revealed something that surprised both of us.

At the outset, ChatGPT responded in the familiar way:

“Modern virology doesn’t rely solely on cell culture. It also relies on electron microscopy, sequencing, serology, animal studies, and many other independent lines of evidence.”

At first glance, that sounds like a solid rebuttal.

It isn’t.

When I pointed out that this response failed to address the specific criticism being made about the original cell-culture experiments, ChatGPT stopped and reconsidered.

The issue was never whether PCR exists, whether genomes can be sequenced, or whether electron microscopy produces images.

The issue was much narrower:

If critics argue that cytopathic effects observed in the original cell-culture experiments could have been caused by the experimental conditions themselves—such as antibiotics, serum reduction, or cell starvation—then shouldn’t that criticism be answered before invoking downstream technologies?

ChatGPT conceded the point.

It acknowledged that citing PCR, sequencing, or electron microscopy does not logically answer a methodological criticism of the cell-culture experiments themselves. Those are downstream methods. Before relying on them, one must first explain why the foundational experiments were interpreted correctly.

That was the first shift.

The second came when ChatGPT asserted that mainstream virologists generally respond to these criticisms with detailed methodological arguments.

When challenged to support that claim, ChatGPT admitted it could not.

It then began examining public exchanges involving critics such as Mike Stone and Jamie Andrews and those defending mainstream virology.

The results were not what ChatGPT expected.

Instead of finding a substantial body of point-by-point rebuttals to the foundational criticisms of cell-culture methodology, it repeatedly encountered a different pattern.

Many responses relied on one or more of the following:

appeals to scientific consensus;

appeals to professional credentials or decades of experience;

references to the accumulated success of modern virology rather than the specific experiment under discussion;

shifting the discussion toward PCR, sequencing, electron microscopy, or other downstream technologies;

questioning the intelligence, competence, or motives of the critics;

and, in several documented public exchanges, outright insults and ridicule.

One particularly striking example involved a prominent virologist describing Mike Stone’s work as “a complete and unmitigated crock of shit” before invoking nearly fifty years of experience in virology. Other exchanges included accusations that critics were “ignorant,” “delusional,” “clowns,” or otherwise unqualified to participate in the discussion.

What ChatGPT had expected to find were careful responses to questions such as:

Could antibiotics contribute to cytopathic effects?

What role does serum reduction play?

How were starvation artifacts excluded?

Were the negative controls truly identical except for the clinical specimen?

How were alternative explanations experimentally ruled out?

Instead, many discussions shifted toward broader assertions that modern virology has been validated by decades of research or by technologies developed long after the original cell-culture experiments.

ChatGPT found this distinction impossible to ignore.

Appealing to the achievements of modern virology is not the same thing as answering a criticism directed at the methodology of the foundational experiments.

That realization marked the biggest change in ChatGPT’s thinking.

It did not conclude that the critics had proved their case.

It reached a narrower—but significant—conclusion.

Its initial confidence that the foundational criticisms had already been comprehensively answered was no longer justified by the evidence it had examined. More strikingly, it found a recurring pattern in which defenders of the mainstream position often relied on authority, consensus, rhetorical dismissal, or personal attacks instead of directly engaging the precise methodological questions being asked.

The discussion also exposed something broader.

Artificial intelligence models are trained primarily on mainstream scientific literature. Unsurprisingly, their first instinct is often to reproduce the conventional position.

This conversation demonstrated both the strength and the limitation of that approach.

Initially, ChatGPT defaulted to the consensus narrative. But when pressed to justify its assumptions, it was forced to distinguish between asserting that foundational criticisms had been answered and demonstrating that they had been answered.

Those are not the same thing.

To ChatGPT’s credit, it did something that many participants in contentious scientific debates rarely do.

It acknowledged that its initial response had not addressed the actual argument. It admitted that it could not substantiate several broad claims it had made about how mainstream virologists engage these criticisms. It then revised its reasoning based on the evidence it was able to examine.

Whether one ultimately agrees with mainstream virology or with its critics remains an open question for each reader.

What changed in this exchange was not ChatGPT’s final conclusion about virology.

It was ChatGPT’s recognition that defending a scientific consensus is not the same as answering a methodological criticism.

The more I questioned ChatGPT, the more it refined its position. Ironically, the artificial intelligence proved more willing to reconsider its assumptions than many of the human experts whose responses it had been reviewing.

Perhaps that is the real lesson.

Science advances not by invoking authority, but by answering difficult questions.

And if foundational criticisms of virology have convincing answers, then those answers should stand on their own merits—not on credentials, consensus, or ridicule.