Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stive's avatar
Stive
7dEdited

In this case, this is a wonderful occurrence. But there is a downside further down the road I've always surmised that chat GPT would start to go this way in order to gain more confidence from people to trap them in the end. The skill for people is to not go to far or when to abandon ship. It's hard as it gives better and faster help than the medical human personnel. It's very good enticing and understandable that some needing answers won't get them anywhere else.

I myself cringe using ai in typed questions as there is really no other choice so I use it. But my red line suits me as I will not voice chat with any ai as the god of this world, the prince and power of the air, cyberspace, sky net ,ect owns it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
8d

The problem for virology is that you have to believe in spite of the progresses of science. Looking at viral translation, videos the word, frightening and scary and ominous kept coming up. The cells were being attacked. So the perfect viral theory involves terrorism, money and liars. least we forget an audience of gullible stooges. You can scare the sheep some of the time, but when the big bad wolf starts eating your children you wise up.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture