In this eye-opening interview, Syrian journalist Kevork Almassian provides an account of the recent massacres in Syria. He analyses the complex geopolitical factors behind the crisis, exposes Western funding of extremist groups, and challenges mainstream narratives about democracy in the region. Almassian offers unique insights into the plight of religious minorities and the transformation of Syria from Assad's rule to Al-Qaeda affiliated leadership. A must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the true nature of the ongoing Syrian conflict.