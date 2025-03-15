Horror Show in Syria
From ASSAD to AL-QAEDA: How Syria Fell into CHAOS | Neil Oliver & Kevork Almassian
In this eye-opening interview, Syrian journalist Kevork Almassian provides an account of the recent massacres in Syria. He analyses the complex geopolitical factors behind the crisis, exposes Western funding of extremist groups, and challenges mainstream narratives about democracy in the region. Almassian offers unique insights into the plight of religious minorities and the transformation of Syria from Assad’s rule to Al-Qaeda affiliated leadership. A must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the true nature of the ongoing Syrian conflict. Keep up to date with GB News at gbnews.com or on X @GBNEWS Support GB News by becoming a member from just £5 per month: https://gbnews.com/support
Instigating instability to fracture a nation is a time-honored technique of Machiavellian predatory states and regimes.