History repeats itself—but only if the people in power think it serves their cause. Right now, much of the Democratic Party seems to be playing with fire, ramping up violent rhetoric while pretending they’re champions of peace. The chilling subtext? They wouldn’t mind another Kent State moment—another tragedy they could spin to cement their narrative.
The Original Kent State
Back in 1970, anti-war protests at Kent State spiraled into chaos. A protester threw rocks at the National Guard. The soldiers, poorly trained for crowd control and rattled by the confrontation, panicked and fired indiscriminately. Four young Americans were killed. The incident shocked the nation—not only because of the bloodshed, but because it exposed how fragile our democracy becomes when anger replaces dialogue.
Fast Forward to Today
Fifty-five years later, the Left is openly stoking the flames again. They accuse conservatives of “inciting violence” while simultaneously flooding the discourse with calls for “resistance,” “uprisings,” and even “taking it to the streets.” Democratic leaders rarely tamp down this rhetoric—instead, they wink and nod, knowing a confrontation gone wrong could be politically useful.
When you encourage mobs, block accountability, and paint your opponents as existential threats to democracy, you’re not just playing politics. You’re daring fate to give you a photo op of spilled blood. That’s the Kent State template: provoke until chaos breaks loose, then point fingers at the other side.
The Gaslighting Game
Notice the strategy:
Dehumanize political opponents: MAGA = Nazis. Traditional conservatives = “domestic terrorists.”
Greenlight violent rhetoric: Phrases like “fight back” and “by any means necessary” are celebrated in activist circles.
Shift blame in advance: If violence erupts, Democrats will insist it was the Right that provoked it, no matter who threw the first stone.
Just like 1970, when a rock hurled at the troops led to indiscriminate fire, today’s leftist rhetoric ensures that one spark could set off a disaster. And they’d welcome it—so long as they control the narrative afterward.
Why It Matters
America can’t afford another Kent State. The lesson of that tragedy should have been restraint, humility, and dialogue. Instead, the Democratic Party seems to have absorbed a darker lesson: bloodshed, if properly spun, can consolidate power.
The question is: will Americans recognize this game before it repeats itself? Or will we be forced to relive another national wound, all because one party couldn’t resist pushing the country to the brink?
Turfseer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tin soldiers and Turfseer coming / We're finally on our own / This summer I hear the drumming /
Four dead in Ohio / Gotta get down to it, soldiers are cutting us down / Should have been gone long ago / What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground / How can you run when you know?
Perhaps there is some benefit to mRNA "vaccination" that we are not aware of. If not for the right, mRNA "vaccination," which was considered too dangerous for use on humans, could well have remained taboo for the next 100 years.
This did not happen under Obama or the left.
It could be that "shedding" on the unvaccinated is actually beneficial in ways we do not understand.
If so, the authorization of mRNA shots for humans could be the greatest legacy of the right
Other domestic and foreign policy achievements of the right may be reversed by future Dem and RI!NO and other world leader administrations but the legacy of mRNA shots will endure.
Perhaps a large swathe of the world population needed to be exterminated.
The right should feel very proud.
USA, USA! USA!
This may be something that puts President Trump on Mount Rushmore.