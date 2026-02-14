Ben Shapiro recently expanded on Gad Saad’s phrase “suicidal empathy” and suggested something darker — empathy so unrestrained that it harms the very people it claims to protect.

But the more revealing story of the last few years isn’t simply misplaced compassion.

It’s how compassion was fused to authority — and turned into doctrine.

Because what we witnessed wasn’t just policy overreach.

They canonized a narrative.

The Pattern

The script was remarkably consistent:

Declare a moral emergency. Announce the compassionate position. Treat it as unquestionable. Marginalize dissent.

Once the narrative is sanctified, debate becomes betrayal.

Outcomes matter less than alignment.

COVID as the Template

In early 2020, the public was told a novel pathogen posed an unprecedented threat.

The institutional claim was treated as unquestionable from the outset, and dissenting inquiry was rapidly suppressed.

Scientific disagreement — which is normally routine — became professionally hazardous.

Credentialed skeptics were sidelined.

Alternative interpretations were removed from platforms.

Policy objections were reframed as moral defects.

It wasn’t simply “follow the science.”

It was “this is the science.”

Lockdowns were righteous.

Masking was virtuous.

Mandates were compassionate.

Elective and preventive care was suspended under a moral framework that treated dissent as dangerous.

The argument wasn’t “let’s evaluate.”

It was “how dare you question.”

Compassion as Compliance

Empathy stopped meaning concern for complex human realities.

It came to mean conformity.

You demonstrated compassion by:

Echoing the sanctioned language.

Enforcing the norms.

Reporting noncompliance.

Shaming hesitation.

The emotional tone became more important than the empirical question.

Compassion became a loyalty test.

The Expansion

The same template extended beyond COVID.

In crime policy, questioning leniency became cruelty.

In homelessness, intervention became oppression.

In women’s sports, biological distinctions became taboo.

In immigration, limits became moral failure.

In each case, the compassionate conclusion was pre-approved.

The debate was closed before it opened.

And those who raised concerns weren’t merely wrong — they were suspect.

What Changed

Empathy itself isn’t the problem.

Empathy is human.

The problem is what happens when empathy outranks scrutiny.

When emotional alignment is treated as proof of virtue.

When dissent is equated with harm.

When institutions protect narrative coherence more fiercely than they protect open inquiry.

That’s when compassion becomes coercive.

The Real Risk

Bad policy can be revised.

Dogma resists revision.

When a narrative becomes sacred, admitting error becomes blasphemy.

That’s how you get prolonged doubling down.

That’s how professionals privately question but publicly comply.

That’s how institutions defend their posture long after cracks appear.

The issue isn’t whether compassion matters.

It’s whether compassion is allowed to be examined.

If one story is canonized — if one emotional stance is beyond critique — then we’re no longer doing science or policy.

We’re enforcing orthodoxy.

And orthodoxy backed by social and political power does not tolerate dissent.

Empathy without scrutiny isn’t kindness.

It’s doctrine with a halo.