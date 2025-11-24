There’s a line that keeps circling back to me whenever a Kennedy denounces another Kennedy: If Shakespeare were alive today, he’d drop the history plays and write about this family instead. Tragedy, betrayal, irony—he wouldn’t even have to embellish. The material is already baked in.

And now, with Tatiana Schlossberg’s New Yorker essay—a deeply personal account of her terminal cancer diagnosis—Shakespeare could have taken the day off. It reads like a family drama wrapped in the language of public-health orthodoxy, culminating in a swipe at her uncle: If Bobby gets his way, kids like my son might skip shots, and someone like me—already fighting for my life—could catch something avoidable and fatal.

It’s a line dripping with pathos, but also with something else entirely: the full weight of the indoctrination that has eaten American medical discourse alive.

The Kennedy Rift: A Modern-Day House Divided

The Kennedys have always contained multitudes—heroes, villains, romantics, martyrs, opportunists. But nothing compares to the divide created by RFK Jr.’s decision to challenge the pharmaceutical and “biosecurity” establishment.

Some branches of the family treat Bobby like the black sheep. Others treat him like Typhoid Mary with a Harvard law degree. The rift is no longer political—it’s metaphysical.

To them, Bobby committed the one unforgivable sin in modern America:

He questioned the cathedral.

Not the CIA.

Not corporate power.

Not foreign policy.

Not even the murder of his father and uncle.

Those are all fair game, apparently.

But vaccines? Pandemic narratives? The sacred rituals of the New Medicine Priesthood?

Absolutely not. That’s where the family draws the line.

One could almost call it faith.

Scratch that—you should call it faith.

Demonizing Bobby: When Doubt Becomes Heresy

For years now, Bobby has been painted as the family’s errant apostate, a man who wandered into the forbidden forest of medical dissent. Some cousins publicly denounce him; others issue statements making sure the press knows they “stand with science.”

It’s not enough to disagree with him.

He has to be excommunicated.

And Tatiana’s essay is simply the latest chapter in that long-running campaign: paint Bobby as dangerous, irresponsible, even deadly.

But look closer.

This isn’t politics.

This isn’t epidemiology.

This isn’t reasoning.

This is conditioning.

This is reflex.

When tragedy hits, the conditioned mind often reaches for the simplest moral script:

My suffering must have a villain.

And in the modern script, the villain is always “the unvaccinated” and the heretic who questions the system.

The Irony of Tatiana’s Stance

Here’s the part that would make Shakespeare put down his quill and slow clap.

Tatiana is battling fatal cancer—a disease that has skyrocketed during the era of unprecedented pharmaceutical intervention, immune disruption, and mass exposure to novel biologics and toxicities.

Yet she believes her greatest threat isn’t environmental carcinogens, immunosuppressive treatments, or decades of chronic disease going unaddressed.

No. Her fear is that an unvaccinated child might sneeze on her.

It’s tragic.

But it’s also profoundly ironic.

If immune-compromised people are more vulnerable than ever, shouldn’t the medical system explain why all the “safe and effective” marvels failed to make them less fragile?

Why are we witnessing rising cancer rates, autoimmune explosions, and a generation of sick young adults?

Instead of asking those questions, she recites the liturgy:

Vaccines protect us. Skeptics endanger us. Trust the system.

It’s the kind of thinking that reveals how deeply the COVID-era brainwashing penetrated.

When someone with a terminal illness tells the world that public health fails because other people won’t take shots—shots with no demonstrated effect on transmission—it reveals something painful:

The indoctrination is so complete, the victim ends up defending the machinery that failed them.

Hoisted by her own petard, indeed.

The Greater Tragedy: A Family, A Nation, A Paradigm

The real rift here isn’t in the Kennedy family.

It’s in America itself.

On one side stand those who believe the medical system is a benevolent protector, faltering only because the public isn’t obedient enough.

On the other side stand those who watched the system lie, coerce, falsify data, silence doctors, and demand blind submission—and concluded it had forfeited its moral authority.

Tatiana’s essay is heartbreaking on a human level.

No one should face what she’s facing.

But her use of that suffering to argue that dissent is dangerous—to reinforce the very paradigms that have presided over an explosion of illness—that’s the part that reveals a deeper tragedy.

She’s not just fighting for her life.

She’s fighting for the worldview that told her this was all unavoidable, inevitable, and blameless.

Epilogue: The Sting in the Tale

RFK Jr. has been demonized not because he’s wrong, but because he’s inconvenient. He threatens a trillion-dollar empire built on a simple formula:

Your illness is your fault, your cure is their product, and your skepticism is a sin.

Tatiana’s essay unintentionally proves Bobby’s point.

A population conditioned to believe their health depends on other people’s compliance is a population ripe for exploitation.

A society that cannot imagine illness without blaming the unvaccinated is a society under hypnosis.

And a family that demonizes its own truth-teller is a family reenacting an American tragedy older than all of them.

She aimed her shot at her uncle.

She hit the worldview that created her suffering.

Hoisted by her own petard.