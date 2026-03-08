Film Review: Nuremberg

4/10

Spoilers

This dramatization of the Nuremberg trials follows two parallel figures: Hermann Göring, Hitler’s former second-in-command awaiting trial for war crimes, and Lt. Col. Douglas Kelley, the American psychiatrist assigned to evaluate the imprisoned Nazi leadership. Hovering over them is Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, determined to create an international tribunal to prosecute the surviving leaders of the Third Reich. Much of the film unfolds through Kelley’s conversations with Göring in his prison cell, Jackson’s courtroom confrontations with the defendants, and the eventual handoff to British prosecutor David Maxwell Fyfe when Jackson struggles to control Göring on the stand.

On paper that structure makes sense. A courtroom drama must narrow its focus. But the film narrows it in a very particular way—and the result reveals its real agenda.

Rather than confronting Nazism as a massive political movement involving ideology, bureaucracy, propaganda, and mass participation, the movie treats it primarily as a psychological puzzle. Göring is portrayed as a narcissist whose ego and charm fascinate Kelley. The psychiatrist analyzes Göring’s personality, his vanity, and his manipulative intelligence as if understanding those traits might explain the entire phenomenon of the Third Reich. Nazism becomes less a political system than the pathology of a few disturbed men.

That reduction allows the film to transform a vast historical catastrophe into a kind of therapy session. Evil becomes something that can be diagnosed rather than a system that mobilized millions. The machinery of the Nazi state—its ministries, propaganda networks, and ideological indoctrination—barely enters the story. Instead, the rise of Nazism is treated as the psychological pathology of individuals.

The courtroom scenes reveal another layer of the film’s intent. Jackson’s opening argument stresses that the tribunal must establish that “all men are answerable to the law.” That principle is historically accurate. But the movie frames the entire legal experiment as a moral template for the present: just as the Nazis had to be prosecuted, modern authoritarian movements must also be prosecuted through legal means.

The film’s most revealing moment arrives after prosecutors show the horrifying footage of the concentration camps. Kelley confronts Göring in his cell about the evidence. Göring responds with cool dismissal, suggesting that such atrocities could be fabricated or exaggerated. The line plays less like a historical statement than a modern reference to debates about misinformation and conspiracy thinking. The implication is clear: those who question official narratives today resemble the Nazi defendants who denied their crimes.

That rhetorical move becomes even clearer in the film’s final message. Kelley spends the rest of his life warning that “people like the Nazis exist in every country—even America.” The film positions this as the ultimate lesson of Nuremberg. But the warning is applied in a highly selective way. The story draws parallels only toward contemporary political dissent on the right, never toward the possibility that abuses of power or politicized justice could emerge from other ideological quarters.

This selective framing becomes particularly striking in light of recent American controversies surrounding politically driven investigations and prosecutions—episodes critics have described as “lawfare,” where legal institutions are deployed as tools in partisan conflict. A film that presents Nuremberg as the ultimate moral precedent for political justice might at least acknowledge that danger. Instead it treats the misuse of law as a threat that flows in only one direction.

Ironically, the movie unintentionally highlights the very danger it ignores. The Nuremberg tribunal itself faced criticism at the time because it created new legal categories after the fact in order to prosecute the Nazi leadership. Those debates about precedent, fairness, and political justice were part of the trial’s historical complexity. Yet the film brushes them aside in favor of a far simpler moral narrative.

The result is a story where dramatic storytelling overrides historical clarity. The real complexity of the trials—how the Allies struggled to construct a new legal framework for unprecedented crimes—is replaced by a psychological duel between Göring and Kelley. Meanwhile Jackson’s courtroom battle with Göring is simplified into a moment of embarrassment, with the British prosecutor Fyfe stepping in to corner the Nazi leader. The spectacle of the courtroom becomes more important than the political realities behind it.

Even the film’s treatment of evidence undermines its own moral message. By allowing Göring to cast doubt on the authenticity of the atrocity footage—while simultaneously using that footage as the film’s emotional centerpiece—the story introduces skepticism about historical evidence while trying to teach a moral lesson about accepting it. The contradiction weakens the entire argument.

Underlying all of this is a familiar habit in contemporary filmmaking. Nazi imagery is invoked constantly as a warning about present politics. But the comparison is used casually and almost always directed at one set of political opponents. The effect is to inflate modern political disagreements into echoes of fascism, turning history into a rhetorical weapon.

The irony is that the film never shows the same skepticism toward political power in the present that it claims to champion in the past. It lectures the audience about fascism while ignoring modern examples in which political elites and institutions have stretched legal mechanisms to punish their adversaries.

By reducing Nazism to psychological pathology and by framing the Nuremberg trials as a template for modern political prosecutions, the film transforms one of history’s most significant legal moments into a contemporary ideological parable. What should have been a sweeping examination of how a political system descended into barbarism becomes instead a narrowly focused morality play aimed at the present.

The real Nuremberg trials exposed the machinery of a regime. This film turns that reckoning into a psychological drama and a modern political warning—one that says more about the anxieties of today’s filmmakers than about the world that produced the Third Reich.