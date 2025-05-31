Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

7/10

A Film Too Honest for Its Critics

30 May 2025

Warning: Spoilers

Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy was met with disdain from much of the critical establishment, dismissed as sentimental pablum or, worse, a Trojan horse for conservative politics. But much of the backlash had little to do with the film's content, and everything to do with its subject, J. D. Vance - a man who, after rising from Appalachian dysfunction to Yale Law School, committed the ultimate sin in elite circles: he refused to parrot their worldview. Even Howard, who adapted Vance's memoir with care and empathy, later distanced himself once Vance entered the political arena. That public turn felt less like disappointment than betrayal - not of values, but of image.



Yet Hillbilly Elegy is not a political film. It's a family drama rooted in trauma, perseverance, and the complications of loyalty. And while it takes one major liberty - inventing a last-minute scramble home before a critical job interview - that choice serves to dramatize, not distort, Vance's deeper struggle: whether it's possible to honor your roots without being devoured by them.



The critics who scoffed at the film's "inauthenticity" often ignored how much of it was drawn directly from life. One of the most harrowing scenes - young J. D. jumping from a moving car to escape his mother's violent rage, then watching her get arrested after kicking in a stranger's door - isn't a Hollywood invention; it happened. So did the revolving door of unstable stepfathers. So did Bev's manic roller-skating through the ER where she worked as a nurse - a real moment of drug-fueled collapse that cost her the job. These aren't sentimental embellishments. They're raw, often ugly moments that ground the story in painful reality.



Yet despite the raw material, Howard's direction remains unmistakably glossy and conventional. There's a certain studio sheen that occasionally distances us from the grit of Vance's lived experience. Scenes that should feel jagged or disorienting - like Bev's spiraling behavior or Mamaw's tough-love interventions - are often framed with too much polish, too much restraint. It's as if Howard, ever the Hollywood craftsman, can't quite let go of narrative tidiness, even when the subject matter demands something messier and more chaotic. The result is a film that's deeply felt, but sometimes emotionally buffered - more tasteful memoir than visceral reckoning.



Glenn Close's Mamaw, the flinty grandmother who takes J. D. in and sets him straight, could have veered into caricature, but the performance is too steely and too human to fall flat. Her love is not soft - it's survivalist. She delivers tough love with a cigarette clenched in her teeth and enough fire to torch her alcoholic husband (another scene based in truth). Amy Adams, as Bev, swings from warmth to volatility with unnerving ease - embodying the emotional chaos of a woman undone by addiction and unresolved trauma.



The central fictional device - the impending interview - is arguably the film's only clear concession to formula. In reality, Vance didn't rush home from Yale; he returned weeks later, after graduating. And there's no evidence he maxed out credit cards to send Bev to rehab. But while the timeline is altered, the emotional stakes remain honest. The invented crisis is just a stand-in for the real one: how do you keep faith with a broken family while trying to escape the gravity of its dysfunction?



The film is at times sentimental, but not cloying. It's not uplift porn - it doesn't pretend everything works out, nor does it give Vance an easy moral victory. It's a messy, conflicted story told with restraint and without ideological scaffolding. That might be why so many critics missed the point: Hillbilly Elegy wasn't made for applause, but for reflection. It's a strong drama, but one wonders how much more impactful it might have been if Howard had stripped away the polish and let the chaos speak more for itself.