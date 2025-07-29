Dear friends,

As many of you know, I live in New York City — and this week, my city was shaken by a devastating act of violence.

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, working a private security detail on Park Avenue, was senselessly gunned down in the line of duty. He was a husband, a father of two, with a third child on the way. His death wasn’t just a local headline — it was a heartbreaking loss that resonates deeply.

This one hit me hard. Not just because it happened here, but because it’s a reminder of how fragile life is — and how quickly a family’s world can be turned upside down.

If you’ve ever wanted to take real, tangible action in the face of senseless tragedy, here’s your chance:

👉 Donate to support Officer Islam’s family

https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/support-the-family-of-officer-didarul-islam-qkrwnk

No contribution is too small. Every dollar helps lift some of the burden off a grieving family facing the unimaginable.

Thank you for standing up in moments that matter.

With respect,

Turfseer