Dear friends,
As many of you know, I live in New York City — and this week, my city was shaken by a devastating act of violence.
NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, working a private security detail on Park Avenue, was senselessly gunned down in the line of duty. He was a husband, a father of two, with a third child on the way. His death wasn’t just a local headline — it was a heartbreaking loss that resonates deeply.
This one hit me hard. Not just because it happened here, but because it’s a reminder of how fragile life is — and how quickly a family’s world can be turned upside down.
If you’ve ever wanted to take real, tangible action in the face of senseless tragedy, here’s your chance:
👉 Donate to support Officer Islam’s family
https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/support-the-family-of-officer-didarul-islam-qkrwnk
No contribution is too small. Every dollar helps lift some of the burden off a grieving family facing the unimaginable.
Thank you for standing up in moments that matter.
With respect,
Turfseer
