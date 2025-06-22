My fellow Americans,

Today, we face yet another reckless escalation—President Trump, in his boundless bravado, has launched a military strike on Iranian nuclear sites. A decision made not with diplomacy, not with nuance, but with testosterone and Twitter bravado. Let me be clear: this was a provocation, not a solution.

We in the Democratic leadership believe in restraint. In dialogue. In listening. To our allies, our adversaries, our feelings. Even when our adversaries... chant “Death to America” with suspicious enthusiasm, we must ask: what pain lies beneath those words?

Could it be… our sanctions? Our drone strikes? Our refusal to fully understand Persian poetry?

My friends, we had a choice—to confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions with force... or to surrender the illusion of control and embrace the higher calling of trust. President Trump chose war. I choose... something gentler. Something more affirming. I choose a conversation.

Critics will say, “But they’re building a bomb!” To which I say: are we not all building bombs? Emotional bombs. Spiritual bombs. Microaggressions laced in our foreign policy.

Yes, we watched Iran enrich uranium. Yes, we saw the missile tests. But we also saw... potential. A yearning. A misunderstood regime crying out for validation. And we failed them. We failed to give the gift of unconditional deference.

Some will call my approach naïve. But I ask you—what’s more powerful than a show of strength? That’s right: a show of complete, unwavering, strategically enlightened vulnerability.

And so today, let it be known: we had no choice but to allow Iran to continue building up their nuclear capabilities. To do otherwise would be—how shall I put it—culturally insensitive.

After all, who are we to judge another nation’s atomic dreams? We once built nuclear weapons ourselves. Hypocrisy is not foreign policy—it is foreign policy malpractice.

So, to the Iranian regime, I say: we see you. We validate your truth. And if you should decide to use those nuclear capabilities... we urge you—kindly, respectfully—to consider not doing that.

Because in the end, our real weapon is empathy.

Thank you, and may diplomacy outshine the mushroom cloud.