Dr. Paul Alexander’s latest piece on Pete Hegseth’s “kill everybody” order in the Caribbean raises a dilemma for those of us who aren’t squeamish about taking action against cartels—yet also don’t like being blindsided by unnecessary legal and moral exposure.

I’m not opposed to using force against drug-running operations. Far from it. My problem is with ambiguity—the kind that festers when we don’t actually know who’s in those boats, who gave which order, and whether the follow-up strike was truly about “navigation hazards” or something less noble.

Dr. Alexander is right about one thing: Hegseth is fair game for scrutiny here. Not because the policy goal is wrong, but because the execution appears riddled with holes that political opponents can—and will—exploit.

The Hypothetical Nobody Wants to Discuss

Let’s start with the scenario that makes Washington uncomfortable:

Even if the boat was running drugs, we cannot rule out the hypothetical that some of the men aboard were coerced fishermen. Cartels force people onto vessels all the time. It’s not a stretch; it’s standard practice.

This doesn’t mean that’s what happened here. It means we can’t dismiss the possibility — and that matters when you’re firing missiles into a skiff in open water.

“Kill Everybody”: The Problematic Directive

When I read the line reportedly issued by multiple sources — Hegseth giving a verbal directive to “kill everybody” — I flinch. Not because I oppose hitting drug traffickers, but because:

Rules of engagement always distinguish between combatants and civilians under duress.

A verbal “kill them all” order undermines that distinction.

Democrats will happily prosecute anyone in sight if they return to power.

And let’s not pretend they won’t. The rhetoric is already out: “war crimes,” “murder,” “leave no survivors.” They’re licking their chops.

But the real trouble isn’t just partisan theatrics. It’s that the order itself creates the evidentiary vacuum they need.

Without clarity about who was on the boat and why a second strike took place, prosecutors won’t need to bend the law — they will stroll right through the holes we left open.

The Double-Tap Problem

According to reports, JSOC claims the follow-on strike was only to clear debris that might pose a hazard to shipping. That explanation… strains credulity.

A burning skiff drifting in the middle of the Caribbean isn’t exactly the Exxon Valdez. If the “hazard” rationale is legitimate, fine. If it was a pretext to eliminate survivors, then we’ve crossed into messy territory — politically, morally, legally.

Again: I’m not accusing Trump of bloodlust. I’m pointing out that bad or ambiguous guidance from the Pentagon can make even the White House vulnerable, even if the President wasn’t the one giving the order.

The Real Risk: Friendly Fire from Your Own Side

The worst part is how avoidable this kind of scandal is.

Trump’s enemies don’t need real wrongdoing. They only need ambiguity.

They only need one sloppy order.

They only need one poorly explained strike.

Then they’ll turn it into a spectacle.

And unless there’s airtight proof the men aboard were confirmed traffickers — and not, hypothetically, coerced civilians — this situation becomes exactly the kind of political vulnerability that anti-Trump forces dream about.

Conclusion: Assertive Policy, Clear Execution

I’m not opposed to confronting cartels on the high seas.

I’m opposed to unclear commands, unverifiable intel, and loose language that becomes legal dynamite later.

Dr. Alexander is right: scrutiny here is necessary, and Hegseth isn’t immune to criticism. The goal might be righteous, but if the execution is sloppy, we’re handing our opponents the script for the next “war crimes” show trial.

Gunboat diplomacy isn’t the problem.

Murky gunboat diplomacy is.

