"Governor Snitch" is my thought-provoking song that tackles the tension and fear sparked by the surveillance culture during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Set initially in 2020, the song reflects on how neighbor turned against neighbor, driven by government-encouraged hotlines and a sense of self-righteous authority. With its biting lyrics and dark tone, the song criticizes the heavy-handed policies of a governor who oversaw a culture of snitching, ultimately targeting innocent people for simple activities like gathering at parks, attending church, or celebrating small events.

Through vivid storytelling, the song explores the impact of these measures on everyday life, capturing moments of hypocrisy and relentless control, culminating in the haunting reality of a society gripped by fear and division. The powerful chorus questions the governor’s motives, while the bridge tells the heartbreaking story of a business owner crushed by these oppressive policies. The outro drives the message home, ensuring that the effects of these actions will not be forgotten.

"Governor Snitch" is a biting reflection on power, control, and the fragility of freedom.

Governor Snitch

Verse 1:

In the year 2020, when the world stood still,

They told us to stay at home, and that was a bitter pill.

They set up a hotline and sent out their self-righteous goons,

Neighbors turned on neighbors, no one was immune.



Verse 2:

Someone saw a service where the faithful gathered near,

They dialed the number, and whispered words of fear.

A Facebook photo of families in the park,

Things were tense, and growing dark.

Another call was made, left its ugly mark.



Chorus:

Governor Snitch, you sure pulled the switch,

“We mind our own business,” you said in '23,

But that was a lie, as plain as can be.

Governor Snitch, always watching every move,

Targeting the innocent, what were you trying to prove?

Baseball games, picnic spots, or heading to the pew,

Governor Snitch, what more are you gonna do?



Verse 3:

Too many in the pharmacy, a quiet night’s retreat,

A firefighter's birthday bash, the irony’s complete.

From hidden forest cabins to the bustle at the grocery store,

Governor Snitch, you always wanted more.



Verse 4:

From churches to the playgrounds, no place was out of sight,

The hotline kept on ringing, every day and night.

Families torn apart by all the neighbors’ endless spite,

Living in fear, it was freedom’s lonely flight.



Chorus:

Governor Snitch, you sure pulled the switch,

We mind our own business, you said in '23,

But that was a lie, as plain as can be.

Governor Snitch, always watching every move,

Targeting the innocent, what were you trying to prove?

Baseball games, picnic spots, or heading to the pew,

Governor Snitch, what more are you gonna do?



Bridge:

Mary had a flower shop, twenty years of pride,

But she kept her doors wide open when they ordered her to hide.

The Governor struck back, with fines and threats so steep,

Ninety days behind bars, for refusing to retreat.

Her business left in ruins, her dreams now turned to dust,

All for selling roses, in a time of broken trust.

Her shop was her life, now the doors are sealed,

Governor Snitch, the wounds will never heal.



Verse Instrumental



Outro:

Governor Snitch, with you there’s never a glitch!

Now the line’s gone silent, but the echoes still remain,

A time when freedom’s whisper was drowned out by the pain.

Governor Snitch, now you’re in league with a witch,

Start another hotline, and make sure it sticks.

Neighbors turn on neighbors, a lifetime of regret,

Governor Snitch, we will never forget.

Never forget. Never forget. Never forget.