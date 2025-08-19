When the world was plunged into lockdowns and mandates in 2020, few philosophers had the courage—or the audacity—to say what Giorgio Agamben said out loud: that the pandemic response itself was a political event of historic proportions, one that transformed liberal democracies into laboratories of authoritarian control.

While many rushed to hail these measures as “temporary sacrifices” in the name of public health, Agamben insisted they were anything but temporary. For him, COVID was not just a health crisis. It was the paradigm of governance to come.

The State of Exception Becomes the Rule

Agamben’s earlier work on the state of exception now looked prophetic. Emergency decrees, he argued, had become the preferred tool of government long before the virus—through the War on Terror, financial bailouts, and security crackdowns. COVID simply normalized this logic.

Lockdowns, curfews, and mandatory closures were justified as life-saving necessities. Yet once citizens accept that rights can be suspended indefinitely “for their own safety,” the exception becomes permanent. The threshold between democracy and authoritarianism quietly dissolves.

Life Reduced to Biology

In Agamben’s eyes, the COVID regime stripped away the full richness of human existence and reduced it to bare life: mere biological survival.

Schools, churches, and cultural institutions were shuttered. Funerals and weddings were canceled. Elderly people were left to die alone in hospital wards. Political and spiritual life were subordinated to the one imperative: not to die.

He warned that when life is reduced to biology, society itself collapses into management of bodies—quarantined, masked, vaccinated, and scanned—rather than citizens capable of moral and political action.

The New Political Religion

Perhaps Agamben’s most controversial claim was that the pandemic inaugurated a new religion of health. The priests of this faith were not clergy but scientists, doctors, and “experts.” Rituals replaced reason: social distancing, hand sanitizer, mask-wearing. The COVID pass became a sacrament of belonging to the community of the saved.

Just as the medieval church once ruled through fear of eternal damnation, the biosecurity state ruled through fear of viral contagion. And just as heretics once faced excommunication, dissenters today were censored, deplatformed, and cast out of civic life.

Digital Mediation and the End of the Polis

For Agamben, politics is rooted in presence—the assembly, the public square, the face-to-face encounter. COVID restrictions dissolved this into the flat world of screens. Parliaments met on Zoom. Schoolchildren were reduced to rectangles on laptops. Social bonds were replaced by digital mediation, which can be monitored, tracked, and controlled with ease.

The polis, in short, was dismantled.

Where Were the Intellectuals?

Agamben’s final warning cut deepest: that intellectuals, academics, and citizens surrendered without protest. Instead of questioning the measures, many demanded harsher lockdowns, stricter rules, and more surveillance. The pandemic revealed not resistance but obedience—a population eager to trade liberty for the illusion of safety.

The Critics: Was Agamben Crying Wolf?

Of course, Agamben’s stance made him a pariah. Other philosophers and public figures accused him of paranoia, of misreading epidemiology, of irresponsibly downplaying the virus. Some said he was recycling his earlier concepts (bare life, state of exception) without adapting them to the specific medical realities of a pandemic.

To them, Agamben’s warnings about tyranny were exaggerated abstractions. If the virus was deadly—as most believed—then suspending normal freedoms was justified. Critics argued that his work offered no practical alternative, only suspicion of authority at the very moment collective discipline was needed.

Why His Warnings Still Matter

Whether one agrees or not, Agamben’s critique cut to the heart of what was at stake. The pandemic did not simply pass; it left behind an infrastructure of surveillance, digital passes, and precedent for emergency decrees. If governments can lock down entire nations in days, can suspend rights indefinitely, and can force medical interventions in the name of safety, then the question is not whether Agamben was extreme—but whether he was the only one honest enough to describe the transformation as it unfolded.

Conclusion

Giorgio Agamben may have sounded alarmist in 2020, but four years on, his warnings look less like exaggerations and more like uncomfortable prophecy. The “COVID tyranny” he named was not about a virus at all. It was about a model of governance that reduces citizens to biological subjects and emergencies without end.

History will decide whether Agamben was merely a Cassandra ignored—or the first to grasp the architecture of our new world.