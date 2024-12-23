Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterGeorge Carlin's thoughts on the CORONAVIRUSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGeorge Carlin's thoughts on the CORONAVIRUSPrescient thoughts from a Comedy MasterTurfseerDec 23, 20244Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterGeorge Carlin's thoughts on the CORONAVIRUSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe4Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterGeorge Carlin's thoughts on the CORONAVIRUSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11SharePreviousNext
Brilliant monologue, great delivery, somewhat exaggerated for comedic effect, but fundamentally true.
Look how many vaccines are given to babies in their first year. The poor babies' immune systems are barraged:
2-month vaccines
HepB, dose two.
Rotavirus, dose one.
Diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP), dose one.
Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), dose one.
Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV), dose one.
Inactivated poliovirus (IPV), dose one.
4-month vaccines
Rotavirus, dose two.
DTaP, dose two.
Hib, dose two.
PCV, dose two.
IPV, dose two.
6-month vaccines
HepB, dose three.
Rotavirus, dose three — only if doing the three-dose series.
DTaP, dose three.
Hib, dose three — only if doing the four-dose series.
PCV, dose three.
IPV, dose three.
Flu vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.
12-month vaccines
Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), dose one.
Hepatitis A (HepA), dose one.
PCV, dose four.