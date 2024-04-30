Gaga's Gone Remixed
Remixed with added drums, acoustic and electric guitar parts
I regularly revisit my past music projects to refine and enhance them, and my latest endeavor has been revamping my song, "Gaga’s Gone." Believing it needed a fresh touch, I introduced a new drum part and integrated both acoustic and additional electric guitars. To achieve this, I collaborated with the talented Argentinian arranger, Jeronimo, who skillfully added these elements and remixed the track.
Experience the new mix here:
For those interested in a side-by-side comparison, here's the original track: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7hemc21deymeldex8x1s6/Gaga_s_-Gone_Final-Mix.wav?rlkey=ncx23hcwnrqu9pisyy72yc30t&st=pu6rurbd&dl=0
"Gaga’s Gone" is a commentary on Lady Gaga's endorsement of mainstream health narratives during the plandemic, reflecting my critical view of her transformation into what I see as an authoritarian conformist.
Gaga’s Gone
Segue intro
(v1) Do you remember long ago
A bird flew in your room?
You could see all her feathers
Those sumptuous cultured plumes
(v2) Then one day, she flew away
We needed to know why
No longer our bright plumed bird
With those familiar eyes
Chorus (1): Gaga’s gone, now it’s true
She took the jab and she wants you to take it too
Gaga prefers it, that you don’t raise your voice
You can hear her singing, no more freedom of choice
Bridge (1): yes Gaga’s gone, she left today
The Masters of Fear, told her what to say
Gaga bought their story, now she’s out for blood
If you don’t now stand with her
She’ll drag you through the mud
Segue
(v3) Gaga flew to parts unknown, turned into a witch
One fine day she fell in love, with all the scientists
The scientists they all wore white
They pushed their sacred tests
Gaga loved their thorny crowns
Claimed they all knew best
Bridge instrumental
Chorus (2) Gaga’s gone, she’s left and flew away
She disappeared, for her you must start to pray
No longer can she hide it as she now lives in disgrace
Gaga’s gone, with her poker face
Bridge (2): Now we bought a ticket, for entrance to her show
There was no admission, a calculating blow!
Her burly brawny bouncers, wouldn’t let us pass
A doppelganger robot, claimed we’re all second class
Coda: Gaga’s gone, left without a trace
Hard to believe, she’s been replaced
An evil twin, who won’t let you in
Staring at you with that wise-cracking grin
She’s in control, you can never win
Time to condemn, such a cardinal sin
Chorus (3) Gaga’s gone, she’s left and flew away
She disappeared, for her you must start to pray
No longer can she hide it as she now lives in disgrace
Gaga’s gone, with her poker face
Gaga's Gone
Gaga's Gone
Gaga's Gone
