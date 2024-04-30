I regularly revisit my past music projects to refine and enhance them, and my latest endeavor has been revamping my song, "Gaga’s Gone." Believing it needed a fresh touch, I introduced a new drum part and integrated both acoustic and additional electric guitars. To achieve this, I collaborated with the talented Argentinian arranger, Jeronimo, who skillfully added these elements and remixed the track.

Experience the new mix here:

For those interested in a side-by-side comparison, here's the original track: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7hemc21deymeldex8x1s6/Gaga_s_-Gone_Final-Mix.wav?rlkey=ncx23hcwnrqu9pisyy72yc30t&st=pu6rurbd&dl=0

"Gaga’s Gone" is a commentary on Lady Gaga's endorsement of mainstream health narratives during the plandemic, reflecting my critical view of her transformation into what I see as an authoritarian conformist.

Gaga’s Gone

Segue intro

(v1) Do you remember long ago

A bird flew in your room?

You could see all her feathers

Those sumptuous cultured plumes

(v2) Then one day, she flew away

We needed to know why

No longer our bright plumed bird

With those familiar eyes

Chorus (1): Gaga’s gone, now it’s true

She took the jab and she wants you to take it too

Gaga prefers it, that you don’t raise your voice

You can hear her singing, no more freedom of choice

Bridge (1): yes Gaga’s gone, she left today

The Masters of Fear, told her what to say

Gaga bought their story, now she’s out for blood

If you don’t now stand with her

She’ll drag you through the mud

Segue

(v3) Gaga flew to parts unknown, turned into a witch

One fine day she fell in love, with all the scientists

The scientists they all wore white

They pushed their sacred tests

Gaga loved their thorny crowns

Claimed they all knew best

Bridge instrumental

Chorus (2) Gaga’s gone, she’s left and flew away

She disappeared, for her you must start to pray

No longer can she hide it as she now lives in disgrace

Gaga’s gone, with her poker face

Bridge (2): Now we bought a ticket, for entrance to her show

There was no admission, a calculating blow!

Her burly brawny bouncers, wouldn’t let us pass

A doppelganger robot, claimed we’re all second class

Coda: Gaga’s gone, left without a trace

Hard to believe, she’s been replaced

An evil twin, who won’t let you in

Staring at you with that wise-cracking grin

She’s in control, you can never win

Time to condemn, such a cardinal sin

Chorus (3) Gaga’s gone, she’s left and flew away

She disappeared, for her you must start to pray

No longer can she hide it as she now lives in disgrace

Gaga’s gone, with her poker face

Gaga's Gone

Gaga's Gone

Gaga's Gone