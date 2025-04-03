My mom reached her 100th birthday a few weeks ago—a milestone that brought joy, but also heartache, as it came just days after the passing of her sister, my Aunt Rachel.

The video above was filmed a few months before I was born. It opens outside my father’s medical office—he was an internist—in Forest Hills, Queens. We then cut to a nearby block, where my aunt and uncle are arriving from Pittsburgh. Finally, we see my mom and dad together before the screen fades to black—a fleeting glimpse of family in a world that was just about to welcome me.