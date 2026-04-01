There’s dissent—and then there’s whatever Ketanji Brown Jackson keeps doing.

In yet another near-unanimous decision, the Supreme Court struck down Colorado’s attempt to regulate speech under the guise of banning so-called “conversion therapy.” Writing for the majority, Neil Gorsuch didn’t break new ground—he simply applied a principle so basic it’s practically constitutional kindergarten: the government doesn’t get to censor viewpoints it dislikes.

Eight justices agreed. One did not.

Jackson stood alone, warning of “catastrophic” consequences, as if allowing speech—even controversial or uncomfortable speech—is a prelude to social collapse. That’s less a legal argument than a projection of fear dressed up as foresight.

And this isn’t new.

Her dissents have developed a pattern: expansive, alarmist, and often drifting well beyond the legal question at hand. Rather than engaging tightly with constitutional limits—here, viewpoint discrimination—she pivots to speculative harms and long-term dangers. It’s jurisprudence by hypothetical.

At some point, you have to ask: is this judging, or forecasting?

Even her colleagues have started to push back. Amy Coney Barrett recently issued a pointed critique of one of Jackson’s dissents, essentially calling out its lack of analytical discipline. In Supreme Court language, that’s about as close as it gets to “this doesn’t pass the smell test.”

There’s also a deeper throughline that keeps surfacing: Jackson’s pronounced deference to so-called “experts.” Again and again, her reasoning leans on the idea that credentialed authorities—regulators, medical boards, institutional consensus—should be trusted to define acceptable conduct and even speech. That might sound sensible, until you recall how often those same experts have been wrong, insulated, or simply unwilling to tolerate dissent. Recent history offered a vivid demonstration of how quickly “trust the experts” can morph into enforced conformity. What Jackson frames as judicial respect for expertise begins to look more like a legal framework for ratifying it—turning authority into orthodoxy.

And here’s the uncomfortable reality hovering in the background.

When Joe Biden pledged in advance to appoint a Black woman to the Court, he narrowed the field in a way that inevitably invited scrutiny—not just of qualifications, but of judicial philosophy. Fair or not, that context follows Jackson into every high-profile dissent. And when those dissents read less like careful legal reasoning and more like sweeping ideological warnings, it doesn’t exactly quiet the doubts.

To be clear: dissent matters. Some of the greatest opinions in Supreme Court history began as lone voices.

But those dissents were grounded—anchored in the Constitution, not in projections of what might happen if others are allowed to speak freely.

What we’re seeing instead feels like judicial maximalism: if a ruling could lead to a bad outcome somewhere down the line, then the Court should step in now—even if that means stretching beyond its proper role.

That’s not restraint. That’s preemption.

And the irony here is hard to miss.

The majority warns against governments enforcing orthodoxy in thought and speech.

Jackson dissents—effectively arguing that the government should have more leeway to do exactly that, so long as it’s guided by the “right” authorities.

History is full of institutions convinced they were protecting the public while narrowing the boundaries of permissible thought.

The First Amendment exists because that confidence is so often misplaced.

Eight justices remembered that.

One did not.