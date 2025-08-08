From Camelot to Cancel Culture
A Musical Chronicle of Progressivism Betrayed
Dear Readers,
The lyric video for my new song The Judas Tree is now live.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This song is more than a lament—it’s a reckoning. Once a party rooted in idealism and justice, the modern Left now resembles something twisted and unrecognizable: speech suppressed, dissent punished, power handed over to technocrats and corporate interests.
The Judas Tree captures that descent—from promise to betrayal, from moral clarity to mob-enforced conformity.
Watch the video, follow along with the lyrics, and let me know what resonates.
This one comes from the heart—and from hard-earned disillusionment.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.