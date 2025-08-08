Dear Readers,

The lyric video for my new song The Judas Tree is now live.

This song is more than a lament—it’s a reckoning. Once a party rooted in idealism and justice, the modern Left now resembles something twisted and unrecognizable: speech suppressed, dissent punished, power handed over to technocrats and corporate interests.

The Judas Tree captures that descent—from promise to betrayal, from moral clarity to mob-enforced conformity.

Watch the video, follow along with the lyrics, and let me know what resonates.

This one comes from the heart—and from hard-earned disillusionment.