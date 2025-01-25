Some of you may recall the Friday Night Lights film and TV series, both inspired by the 1990 non-fiction book of the same name. The book sparked significant controversy for its unflinching portrayal of Odessa, Texas, exposing deep racial divisions, the exploitation of high school athletes, and the town's obsessive prioritization of football over academics. Many residents felt it sensationalized poverty, racism, and small-town flaws while misrepresenting individuals, fueling debates about the ethics of storytelling and the pressures of sports culture in America.

Around that time, I wrote and recorded a song capturing the perspective of the town's residents. Later, I had the track professionally re-recorded and turned it into a music video, which you can watch above.

For those curious, here’s my original demo from the early '90s, featuring vocals by yours truly:

Fun fact: I came up with the idea of incorporating a marching band long before Brad Paisley’s 2007 hit "Online." You can check that out here: