French Film Reviews Volume 2
This is Volume 2 of my French Film Reviews series. I have been reviewing films on Internet Movie Database (IMDB) since 2005 and have over 1500 reviews there.
French films seem to capture “passion” a lot better than their American counterparts. Why not take a look? In this PDF I review both contemporary and historical French films.
NOTE: It is recommended you watch the film first. My reviews contain spoilers.
LIST OF FILMS REVIEWED:
Classe Tous Risques (1960) - Trailer
Madame Bovary (1991) - Trailer
LES MISÉRABLES (2019) – Trailer
CASQUE D'OR (1952)- Trailer
Touchez Pas au Grisbi (1954) - Trailer
'A Prophet' (2009) - Trailer
Renoir (2013) - Trailer
Claire’s Knee (1971) – Trailer
