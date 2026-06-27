During the years of the Scamdemic, I wrote and produced dozens of songs responding to lockdowns, mandates, censorship, propaganda, fear campaigns, and the extraordinary social upheaval of the period.

Whether you’re a newer subscriber who hasn’t had a chance to see many of these videos, or a longtime reader who would enjoy having them all collected in one place, I’ve put together a free PDF featuring what I consider my Top 20 Music Videos of the Covid Tyranny.

The PDF provides direct links to every video, making it easy to watch the entire collection from one convenient location. Every video can also be downloaded for offline viewing if you wish.

Download your free copy here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/k5ti7fp5lc860yonkxkd2/New-Turfseer-s-Top-20-Music-Videos.pdf?rlkey=cv9jh95f91nznr3kxj2xzogrz&st=4x0w4601&dl=0

Turfseer’s Top 20 Music Videos of the Covid Tyranny

1. The Virus Is My God

A whole town bows to its new invisible deity.

2. The Ballad of Typhoid Mary

A historic injustice becomes an allegory for today’s tyranny.

3. Nevermore

Edgar Allan Poe rises from the grave to expose the lies of the polio myth.

4. The Chicken or the Egg

A musical take on the Germ Theory debate.

5. Church of the Pandemic Mind

Covidian dogma replaces religion in this biting satire.

6. Forever Freedom Brigade

The anthem of resistance against medical tyranny. Join the brigade.

7. Vaccine, My Love

Verdi gets a jab in this operatic satire of injection obsession.

8. Passport to Hell

Show your papers—or else. A dystopian anthem for our times.

9. 1984 Is Here

Orwell’s warning becomes real in this protest anthem of the Covid era.

10. The Commandant

Internment camp nightmares resurface in this chilling anthem.

11. Sheeple University

Graduates of fear and obedience earn honors in this satirical track.

12. 1692 Was a Very Good Year

Covid hysteria compared to Salem’s witch trials in this satirical track.

13. Pod People Barbecue

The origin of mask zombies—finally revealed in song!

14. Trust the Science Rag

Buster Keaton meets Dr. Fauci in this vaudeville-style satire.

15. Perchance to Dream

Shakespeare meets vaccine injury denial in this poetic protest.

16. The Dish

Virology on trial in this exposé wrapped in melody.

17. Where Have You Gone Tiffany Dover?

Still waiting for that follow-up interview...

18. The Emergency

Never-ending “emergencies” as tools of global control.

19. Dr. Gaslight

When medical malpractice meets psychological manipulation.

20. It’s Just a Mask

A musical debate between conformity and courage.

I hope you’ll enjoy this collection, whether you’re discovering these videos for the first time or revisiting old favorites. They span the entire Covid era and reflect my attempt to use music, satire, drama, and storytelling to challenge what I saw as one of the most extraordinary periods in modern history.

Thanks, as always, for your readership and support.

— Turfseer