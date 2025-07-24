Fox News has published a hit piece by former CIA officer and Biden State Department spokesman Ned Price, targeting Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The op-ed, titled “Americans should beware of Gabbard’s ‘dangerous distraction’ with revisionist history of 2016 election”, is available here. While framed as a sober warning, the article functions as a textbook smear — full of rhetorical sleights, character assassination, and carefully curated omissions designed to discredit Gabbard’s release of declassified documents implicating Obama-era officials in the Russiagate narrative.

What follows is a breakdown of how this coordinated attack plays out — and why Fox News, despite its pro-Trump primetime lineup, continues to serve as controlled opposition when the truth cuts too close to the intelligence establishment.

🔎 1. Who is Ned Price and why does it matter?

The article is authored by Ned Price, former CIA officer and State Department spokesperson under Biden. He’s not an independent analyst. He’s a career intelligence PR guy with deep roots in the same political establishment Gabbard is calling out. If the Obama-Biden national security complex were a company, Price would be their publicist.

This is important context—yet Fox News fails to disclose this clear conflict of interest in any meaningful way. They present his critique as if it’s neutral.

🧨 2. The Setup: Mockery Over Substance

The very first move Price makes is a sleight of rhetoric: he ridicules Gabbard’s claim by comparing it to the Epstein scandal.

“No, she’s not talking about Jeffrey Epstein…”

This sarcastic framing primes readers to see Gabbard’s claims as equally wild or unserious. That’s a classic technique in propaganda: discredit before debate.

🥷 3. Accusation: “Dangerous Distraction”

Price calls Gabbard’s actions a “dangerous distraction”—which is rich, given that her job as DNI is literally to investigate and release intelligence findings.

What is she supposedly distracting from? He vaguely refers to scandals in her administration—without specifying what they are. This is meant to plant suspicion without evidence. Again: accuse, don’t explain.

🌀 4. Gaslighting with Definitions

He repeatedly accuses Gabbard of “conflating” “hacking” and “influence” as if this were the crux of her argument. But she never said Russia changed votes—her allegation is that Obama-era officials weaponized false intelligence about Russian influence.

Price’s tactic is to change the terms of the debate, hoping casual readers won’t notice. He pretends Gabbard is denying any Russian activity—when in fact, she’s challenging the origins, intent, and exaggeration of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).

This is rhetorical jujitsu: refute something your opponent never actually said, then declare victory.

📦 5. Minimizing the Evidence

Price accuses Gabbard of releasing "handpicked" documents and claiming they're "unsubstantiated." But the Durham Report, Ratcliffe’s declassifications, and even elements of the Senate Intelligence Committee reports back up her core points:

Clinton’s campaign originated the Trump-Russia hoax to deflect from her email scandal.

The Steele dossier was discredited yet used as evidence.

FBI ignored exculpatory information and politicized investigations .

The ICA showed contradictions with earlier assessments.

By ignoring all that, Price engages in another classic trick: pretend the evidence doesn’t exist, and then say your opponent has no evidence.

🧠 6. Appeal to Authority... Without Accountability

Price leans on the “bipartisan” Senate Intelligence Committee’s endorsement of the ICA, citing people like Marco Rubio to give it weight. But even that report noted methodological problems with the ICA.

He doesn’t address the newly declassified documents, nor does he rebut the specific claim that Obama and Brennan were briefed in 2016 about Clinton's plan to link Trump to Russia.

Instead, he offers empty assurances that “everyone agreed” with the original assessment—even though internal disagreements (e.g., NSA’s lower confidence) are well-documented.

🔥 7. The Real Target Isn’t Just Gabbard—It’s Trump

Price's central point is that Gabbard is “doing Trump's bidding.” That line has become the establishment's go-to ad hominem for anyone who challenges the Russiagate orthodoxy.

Rather than address the documents Gabbard released, Price claims she’s just distracting from Trump’s own “scandals”—including Epstein, which again he invokes with no relevance, evidence, or explanation. It's a mud splash technique: the more dirt you throw, the more you hope something sticks.

🚨 8. Weaponizing National Security

The kicker is Price’s final accusation: that Gabbard is endangering national security by releasing these documents. In other words: whistleblowing is now treasonous.

This is the most dangerous trope in the whole piece. It equates transparency with sabotage, which is what authoritarians say when they’re trying to criminalize dissent.

🧼 9. Why This Is a Smear Campaign, Not a Rebuttal

No specific rebuttal of the documents Gabbard released.

No discussion of the Durham Report’s core findings.

No engagement with the contradiction between 2016-era intelligence memos and the 2017 ICA.

No explanation for why Obama and Brennan were briefed on Clinton’s plan but said nothing.

Only ad hominem, straw men, and appeals to authority.

That’s not journalism. That’s an intel-agency PR hit job in op-ed form.

🧱 Final Irony:

Fox News—once positioned as the conservative counter to legacy media—platformed this piece without pushback, without counterpoint, and with full visibility on its homepage. Why?

As JD Rucker notes: They loathe Gabbard and Trump. Murdoch’s empire doesn’t want outsiders on the Right. They want controlled opposition.

🧠 TL;DR: What’s the Playbook Here?

Mock the claims with sarcasm. Refuse to engage with actual evidence. Reframe the issue around semantics (hack vs. influence). Appeal to “bipartisanship” while ignoring dissent. Accuse the whistleblower of undermining national security. Distract with scandals unrelated to the topic. Ignore the documents and hope no one reads them.

It’s not about disproving Tulsi Gabbard.

It’s about discrediting her before the truth gets legs.