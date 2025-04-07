Here are five videos about the Beatles that stood out for being clever, surprising, or just plain fun. Each one offers a unique angle on the band—from AI resurrections to animated silliness to an imaginary long-distance call from Bermuda. Trust me, these are worth a few clicks.

James Hargreaves Guitar

Video: The Most 'Beatles' Beatle Song The Beatles Ever Beatled

James Hargreaves doesn’t just talk Beatles—he quantifies them. In this smart, entertaining breakdown, he builds a set of criteria to determine the most quintessentially "Beatles" Beatles song. A delightfully geeky approach, but the surprising part is—it actually works. A must-watch for fans who love both pop and precision.

Drewberg

Video: Is Paul McCartney an Asshole?



This one's a deep dive—and worth every minute. Drewberg walks a fine line between irreverence and insight, examining whether the lovable Macca might also have a bit of an ego problem. Funny, well-researched, and occasionally biting, it’s part roast, part love letter, and fully engaging.

almost beatles songs

Video: STUNNING AI BEATLES COVER: Unfinished Macca Sends Chills



Yes, it’s AI. Yes, that’s a loaded word. But this one’s something special. Using a tiny snippet of a forgotten McCartney jam, the creators use AI not to cheapen the magic, but to breathe life into a ghost of a song. The result? A spine-tingling track that feels hauntingly real. Whether it’s tech wizardry or digital necromancy, it’s shockingly effective—and worth grappling with.

ALVARORTEGA

Video: Paperback Writer - The Beatoons (@alvar0rtega)



This animated short is like a Beatles fever dream filtered through Monty Python and Saturday morning cartoons. A humorous riff on the making of the Paperback Writer and Rain promo videos, with top-notch voice work from Beatles impressionist Stevie Riks. Silly, smart, and visually inventive.

Stevie Riks

Video: John Lennon Calls Paul McCartney From Bermuda 1980



Riks has a gift: he doesn’t just imitate the Beatles, he becomes them. This imagined phone call between John and Paul is so well written and performed, it feels like it could have happened. Witty, poignant, and uncannily authentic. Also check out his other videos—he’s not only a mimic but a full-on Beatles performance chameleon.