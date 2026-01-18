One Battle After Another arrives draped in prestige, praised to the rafters, and buoyed by the sort of critical consensus that now reliably signals a politically correct group hug. That doesn’t make it brave; it makes it safe. At best this is a 3 out of 10, a movie that wants to lecture before it persuades and allegorize before it understands the world it’s pretending to critique.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson gives us something that isn’t so much a story as a parable with a smug grin. The problem is that the film makes bold claims about power, rebellion, and the state while refusing to anchor itself in anything resembling historical reality. We’re never told when this takes place. It opens like a throwback to 1970s radical chic, flirting with the Symbionese Liberation Army vibe, then jumps sixteen years forward and still doesn’t feel remotely like 2025, the year of its release. Time, apparently, is just another bourgeois construct.

Some defenders insist the revolutionaries are meant to evoke ANTIFA. That’s generous. What Anderson actually gives us are cartoon radicals frozen in amber, relics of a half-remembered New Left fantasy. Missing entirely is the modern political ecosystem: the rhetorical arson by mainstream politicians, the academic and cultural machinery that normalizes radicalism, and the ordinary voters who enable it. None of that exists here. Instead, we get generic “revolutionaries” who are violent, yes, but in a lovable-loonies way that asks us not to think too hard about consequences.

When a security guard is murdered during a bank robbery, the film barely pauses. Sympathy is reserved for the perpetrators, whose biggest flaw is that they’re oversexed. After each revolutionary act, they must kiss, grope, or tumble into bed, as if the real danger isn’t bombs or bullets but excessive libido. The message is clear: they mean well; they just can’t help themselves. That posture peaks with Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by Teyana Taylor, whose reign of manic absurdity is meant to read as transgressive but lands as indulgent.

Her confrontation with Steven Lockjaw, a cardboard martinet played by an aging and oddly unconvincing Sean Penn, is where the film abandons any pretense of coherence. She doesn’t kill him. She sexually humiliates him at gunpoint. He complies. Later, when he catches her attempting to bomb a building, the two have sex, because of course they do. This results in a pregnancy, a child, and the film’s next great moral shrug.

Perfidia dumps the baby on her partner, Ghetto Pat Calhoun, then rats out her comrades to save herself and enters witness protection in Mexico. Sixteen years later, all is basically forgiven. The revolutionaries are redeemed, domesticated, and charmingly dysfunctional, their violent pasts quietly rebranded as youthful excess—some even resurfacing as sanctified caretakers, like the ex-radicals now cosplaying as nuns. Pat, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has become a stoner slacker dad, a Big Lebowski cosplay with a bombmaker’s résumé. Politics no longer matter much to him, which is convenient, because the movie no longer wants to talk about politics either, just vibes.

The film then leans hard into its black-comedy shtick, most notably in a running gag where Pat is ordered to recite a revolutionary password he can’t remember. It’s meant to signal the absurdity of aging radicals trapped by their own mythology, but the joke drags on long past its welcome. What starts as a wry observation curdles into self-indulgence, a placeholder for tension that never arrives. Instead of sharpening the satire, the scene exposes the film’s broader problem: Anderson mistakes repetition for insight, and whimsy for wit.

Meanwhile, every government figure is either a neo-Nazi, a fascist creep, or a member of a secret white supremacist Christmas club that sounds like it wandered in from a rejected sketch. Lockjaw’s Achilles’ heel is that he once slept with a Black woman, which makes him unacceptable to his fellow racists and guarantees his eventual disposal. Complexity is for suckers.

The second half devolves into a pedestrian manhunt that raises questions it has no interest in answering. Lockjaw disappears for long stretches, reappears when needed, and somehow wields instant DNA tests in the field. An Indian scout with a conscience sacrifices himself so the heroine can escape. A Hispanic sensei, played by Benicio del Toro, stands in for the “good illegals” persecuted by cartoonishly evil feds. Eventually, bodies drop, Lockjaw gets shot, survives, and is then murdered by his own side. Pat and his daughter escape, and—here’s the real magic trick—the federal government just… stops looking for them. The daughter even attends a political rally in Oakland, unbothered, unnoticed, free as a bird.

This isn’t realism. It isn’t even sharp satire. It’s a biased fantasy that flatters one side’s self-image while turning the other into straw men. Allegory can be powerful, but only when it’s honest about the world it’s abstracting from. In this case, Anderson’s refusal to grapple with contemporary realities feels less like artistry and more like irresponsibility. In an era where people routinely confuse fiction with truth, this kind of lazy moral pageant isn’t just bad storytelling—it’s an invitation to believe nonsense, dressed up as courage.