8/10

Spoilers

Mercy review: A slick, nerve-jangling thriller critics somehow missed the point on

There’s a strange pattern in modern film criticism: churn out a lifeless, algorithm-approved action thriller and you’ll get polite applause. Deliver something genuinely tense, fast-moving, and just a little politically radioactive—and suddenly the knives come out. Mercy falls squarely into that second category.

The film wastes no time dropping you into its premise: a near-future justice system built around an AI judge, where defendants are effectively guilty until they claw their way back toward innocence. It’s a surveillance state taken to its logical extreme—every camera, every phone, every digital footprint fed into a system that doesn’t blink, doesn’t hesitate, and doesn’t forget.

And then comes the hook: Detective Chris Raven—played by Chris Pratt—finds himself strapped into the very system he once championed. He has 90 minutes to lower his “guilt probability” from 97.5% to 92% or be executed. That’s not just a ticking clock—it’s a digital guillotine with a progress bar.

It’s a clever device, and more importantly, the film actually uses it. Unlike so many high-concept thrillers that introduce an idea and then forget it, Mercy builds its entire rhythm around this countdown. The structure recalls D.O.A. and Rear Window—stories driven by confinement and urgency—but updates it with a barrage of screens, feeds, and data streams that give the film a dizzying visual momentum.

The result is a surprisingly kinetic experience for a story that largely keeps its protagonist in one place. As the AI judge—voiced with chilling neutrality by Rebecca Ferguson—pulls up footage, messages, and hidden connections, the narrative unfolds like a high-speed forensic puzzle.

Where the film stumbles slightly is in its handling of Chris himself. He’s introduced as an alcoholic in denial, emotionally volatile, and frankly not very likable. His foggy memory of the night of his wife’s murder—due to a drunken relapse—makes him look guilty before he even begins his defense. It’s a bold choice, but one that risks alienating the audience early.

There’s also a lingering plot gap involving the earlier acquittal of a killer tied to Chris’s backstory—an event that supposedly triggers his downward spiral but isn’t fully explained. It’s the kind of loose thread that nags, even as the film barrels forward.

Still, once Chris stops flailing and starts thinking like a detective again, the movie locks in. A false lead involving a chef, a deeper conspiracy involving missing chemicals, and a final unraveling that implicates both human and machine judgment—all of it clicks into place with satisfying precision.

And here’s where Mercy earns its keep: it doesn’t just critique AI—it exposes the human fingerprints all over it. The system isn’t flawed because it’s artificial. It’s flawed because it inherits the biases, shortcuts, and ambitions of the people who built and operate it.

That’s the real sting.

Critics knocked the film for not diving deeply enough into its ethical themes. Fair enough—but that complaint misses what the movie is actually trying to do. Mercy isn’t a philosophical essay. It’s a pressure cooker. Its job is to make you feel the consequences of a system like this, not deliver a lecture about it.

And on that level, it works.

Chris Pratt may be boxed in by a script that leans hard into his character’s flaws, but he still anchors the film effectively once the story gains traction. Rebecca Ferguson, meanwhile, is pitch-perfect as the AI arbiter—calm, clinical, and just unsettling enough to remind you that something is off.

In the end, Mercy lands as both a gripping thriller and a cautionary tale—one that feels uncomfortably close to plausible. It’s not perfect, but it’s far more alive than the “soulless” label some critics slapped on it.

More to the point—it’s actually entertaining. Which, these days, seems to count against you.