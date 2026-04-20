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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
3hEdited

It was a legit good movie but apparently the critics didn’t get their payola checks so they trashed it, but the audience gave it good scores on Rottentomatoes https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/mercy_2026

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