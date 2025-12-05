Spoilers

Colin Hanks’ John Candy: I Like Me arrives with the kind of goodwill you’d expect for a tribute to one of comedy’s most beloved figures. And to its credit, the film earns much of that goodwill. Hanks-Tom Hanks’ son-has assembled a treasure trove of rare footage: home movies, outtakes, audio snippets, and family archives that reveal Candy not as the larger-than-life figure we knew on screen, but as a boy still shaken by the sudden death of his father at age 35. That early trauma hangs over the film and, in many ways, over Candy’s entire career.



The documentary follows a familiar structure: friends and coworkers line up to praise the man, each recalling him as warm, generous, and universally likable. Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd reminisce about the SCTV days, when Candy’s characters began stealing scenes-and eventually box-office receipts. Tom Hanks offers effusive admiration, noting how effortless Candy made collaboration feel. And Candy’s wife and children-who were heartbreakingly young when he died in 1994-speak with a mixture of pride and melancholy about the husband and father they lost far too soon. As a portrait of Candy the family man, the film is moving and sincere.



But like many celebrity documentaries, I Like Me often veers into hagiography. Candy’s insecurities and battles with his weight are addressed, though gently and without much probing. We learn he once lost nearly 100 pounds on the Pritikin diet and later traveled with a nutritionist. Yet the film tiptoes around an uncomfortable truth: Hollywood pigeonholed him as “the funny fat guy,” and Candy-eager to keep working-accepted the role. The documentary hints at a deeper conflict between his health and his persona, but never quite confronts it. By the last year of his life, with the drinking, occasional smoking, and evident physical decline, it’s hard not to feel that Candy was pushing himself past the point of self-care. His decision to take on an acting/directing job in the punishing heat of Mexico seems, in hindsight, tragically reckless.



One wishes the film were tougher on his career, too. It includes clips of both the classics and the clunkers, but offers little critical evaluation. Candy made an assortment of critically praised films-Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, Only the Lonely-but he also accepted a distressing number of poorly written projects that diluted his legacy. His dramatic range is mentioned in passing, but the film doesn’t linger on how well he could handle straight roles when the writing supported him. The film prefers to celebrate rather than interrogate, leaving viewers to fill in the mixed filmography on their own.



Still, Hanks captures something meaningful: Candy’s deep connection with children, his instinctive generosity, and the reason Canada treated his funeral procession-complete with police escort-as a moment of national mourning. For all his flaws and self-sabotage, Candy’s warmth was genuine, and the documentary makes clear how many lives he touched.



John Candy: I Like Me works best as a remembrance, less so as analysis. It’s affectionate, sometimes overly so, but undeniably heartfelt. For fans, it’s a bittersweet reminder of a comic talent who could have given even more had he taken better care of himself. For newcomers, it offers a poignant glimpse of a man who made millions laugh while never entirely learning to like himself.

The documentary is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.