Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanie Higgs's avatar
Joanie Higgs
10h

Thanks for this review; otherwise I'd likely not have found out about this documentary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nina's avatar
Nina
9h

I have seen it. It is very good. Worthwhile. My husband and I enjoyed it very much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture