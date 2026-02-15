5/10

Spoilers

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein makes an immediate and deliberate break from Frankenstein by shifting the story’s time period and sensibility forward into the mid-19th century. That decision gives del Toro license to pull out all the stops visually-and he does. The film looks less like a traditional literary adaptation and more like a gothic graphic design novel brought to life, with towering sets, baroque interiors, and meticulously staged tableaus. Despite the fanciful premise, there’s a striking patina of photo realism, especially in the creature’s construction, which is presented with procedural detail and tactile weight.



On a purely visual level, the film is often extraordinary.



But once you move past the surface, it becomes clear that Frankenstein is far more style than substance.



The story can only really function as allegory, because the central conceit-bringing people back from the dead-remains inherently absurd no matter how lavishly it’s dressed up. Is the film a cautionary tale about science overreaching and ultimately destroying rather than enhancing life? On the most basic level, yes. That message comes through clearly, if not particularly subtly.



Victor Frankenstein is framed psychologically rather than philosophically. We’re told he was abused by his father and grew into a narcissistic worldview obsessed with surpassing him. This motivation is serviceable but reductive. His expulsion from medical school for violating God’s laws-attempting to reanimate the dead-feels like one of the few moments where the film brushes against Shelley’s original moral clarity. His colleagues are right to dismiss him. The belief that death can simply be engineered away isn’t bold-it’s insane.



Where the film begins to wobble is in its character relationships. Elizabeth’s tolerance of Victor is especially difficult to accept. She explicitly states her contempt for him, yet continues to orbit his life with little psychological justification. The moment where Victor extracts her “confession” while posing as a priest in the confessional is meant to be disturbing, but the film never fully reckons with what that implies about her continued presence in his world.



The strongest material remains visual. The sequences in which Victor assembles the creature are the film at its best-precise, unnerving, and grounded enough to momentarily sell the impossible. Less convincing is the creature’s own narrative. His development veers into hokey territory: he can barely utter Victor’s name at first, yet later acquires perfect English after time with a blind man in a hovel. The transformation feels less like learning and more like narrative convenience.



The creature ultimately assumes the mantle of the “noble savage,” shifting the film’s moral burden away from science itself and onto society’s inability to understand what it has created. We’re told the real crime is misunderstanding, not creation. Yet this framing sits uneasily beside the creature’s extensive body count. The film wants sympathy while repeatedly showing violence-and then compounds the problem by granting the creature near-indestructibility. Bullet resistance, regeneration, and functional immortality push the story firmly into fantasy, undermining any serious ethical grounding.



There are moments that land. William’s dying accusation-calling Victor “the monster” after Elizabeth is shot-cuts cleanly through the film’s moral fog. It’s one of the few scenes that restores a sense of accountability. Less convincing is Victor’s pursuit of the creature to the Arctic. How exactly does he track him? Snowprints across the polar wasteland? The logistics are waved away, and the symbolic weight isn’t strong enough to compensate.



By the end, reconciliation between Victor and the creature feels unearned, more sentimental than tragic. The film closes not with judgment, but with release-sunlight, forgiveness, and quiet transcendence. It’s emotionally gentle for a story that should leave scars.



Verdict



Del Toro’s Frankenstein is a visual achievement and a conceptual softening of Shelley’s novel. It replaces moral severity with atmosphere, philosophy with psychology, and responsibility with ambiguity. As spectacle, it often works. As a sustained moral argument, it doesn’t fully convince.



It’s hard to decide whether this is a 5 or a 6 out of 10 overall. For visuals alone, it earns a 6. For narrative and thematic rigor, it struggles to rise above its own elegance.



Beautiful to look at.



Less satisfying to think about.