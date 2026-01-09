Jan 7, 2026

Spoilers

With Eden, Ron Howard clearly decided to put away the comfort food and try something spicier. This is Howard stepping off the well-lit studio path and wandering into arthouse brush-sunburned, sandblasted, and philosophically cranky. Points for ambition. Partial credit for execution.



Based on a true (and frankly bonkers) pre-WWII episode, Eden plays like Howard channeling Spielberg-specifically the Schindler’s List approach to European accents, which the cast uses to pretty solid effect. The result feels earnest, carefully staged, and a little stiff, as if the movie itself is trying not to spill its drink at a very serious dinner party.



The story centers on Dr. Friedrich Ritter, a former physician turned dour philosopher who flees “decadent” Germany in 1929 to live on a deserted Galápagos island with his partner, Dore Strauch. Ritter is a vegetarian who can’t grow vegetables, a prophet of suffering who recoils from inconvenience, and a man busy writing a manifesto declaring that life is pain-while complaining endlessly about it. He’s less Nietzsche and more Nietzsche with a bad back.



Their relationship is best described as masochism with footnotes. Dore battles multiple sclerosis while Ritter slowly betrays every principle he claims to live by, culminating in meat-eating hypocrisy and a power dynamic that curdles into resentment. It’s a grim portrait, and intentionally so.



Enter the Wittmers-Margret, Heinz, and Heinz’s young son-ostensibly the “normal” ones. They adapt better, work harder, and quickly expose Ritter’s supposed intellectual superiority as mostly performative. Ritter’s chilly reaction to them feels less philosophical than petulant, and the film quietly lets that irony sit there, smirking.



Then the movie throws a match on the island with the arrival of the Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn-a manipulative, vainglorious agent of chaos accompanied by two devoted lovers. She pilfers food, humiliates her hosts, and generally proves that utopian experiments tend to fail fastest when narcissism shows up with luggage. From here on out, Eden flirts with Lord of the Flies territory-less overtly violent, but driven by the same idea: strip away civilization, and idealism rots fast.



Violence eventually erupts. Alliances shift. Self-defense blurs into convenience. Letters are written. Chickens are fed. Death arrives-not with thunder, but with a kind of grim inevitability that feels more historical than dramatic.



And that’s where Eden slightly loses its grip. For all the buildup, the ending lands with an anti-climactic shrug. We’re told what happens next via intertitles-who lived, who died, who stayed-but emotionally, it’s more ledger than gut punch. You admire the structure, but you don’t quite feel haunted by it.



So what can you say? Eden is interesting, strange, and undeniably original. The characters linger more than the plot. It’s a respectable left turn for Ron Howard, even if the road gets bumpy and the destination feels muted.



Would I watch it again? Let’s just say I wouldn’t flee bourgeois decadence to do so.