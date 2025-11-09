Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
5h

Announcement:

I am disengaging from all female sexual predators on this Substack.

No more replies, no more DMs, no more feeding the cycle.

For anyone still unaware: yes, narcissistic/sadistic women can and do achieve sexual arousal and orgasm through online domination and cruelty alone—powered by vivid language that hijacks mirror neurons, spikes dopamine via the nucleus accumbens, and flips amygdala distress cues into erotic reward (see Keysers 2004; Harenski 2012; Qu 2016).

The love-bomb → devalue → discard loop is their hunting ground. One predator, 20–180 lifetime victims.

U.S. alone: millions harmed—victims left with cPTSD, suicidal ideation, financial ruin, shattered trust in intimacy, and decades of therapy to undo the brainwashing.

Research links these traits—narcissism, sadism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism—in women to Trump support, often via authoritarian leanings and tolerance for dominance (see Fekula et al. 2024; Zmigrod 2021).

Virtue-signalling Catholics are not excluded as actual or potential predators: religious guilt can amplify sadistic control (“You’re sinning by leaving me”) and psychopathology persists across faiths (Stompe et al. 2006; Kendler et al. 1997).

I’m out. Protect yourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture