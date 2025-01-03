You can download the book Fear of the Invisible by the late Janine Roberts for free below. Here’s a review from an Amazon contributor:

5.0 out of 5 stars An Astonishing Book- Do Viruses Really Exist?

Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2021

Verified Purchase

PRO: The author, who died in 2016 (after suffering a stroke in 2010), started investigating vaccine safety back in 1994 at the request of the mother of a vaccine-injured child. The resulting book is a masterpiece that represents over a decade's worth of investigative journalism and research. Roberts attended numerous scientific conferences and also did extensive research of the scientific literature. This book chronicles her journey from completely believing in the consensus theory of viruses and vaccines to openly questioning if infectious viruses even exist at all!



CON: The font size is tiny. Another caveat is the book chronologically describes the author's evolving views, which radically changed by the end of the book.



CHs 1-6 discuss how the polio vaccine might be contaminated with SV40, a monkey virus, which is possibly carcinogenic. Roberts doubts this after learning about the limitations of PCR (polymerase chain reaction): PCR only checks for a TINY fragment of the SV40 genome, which is NOT unique to SV40. Roberts also comes to question if polio is caused by a virus since other researchers blame it on insecticides like DDT. She shows the polio vaccine was a complete failure and only appeared to work because of the reclassification of polio (so 90% of cases "disappeared") and the phase-out of DDT spraying.



CHs 9-19 show how four "seminal" 1984 papers by Robert Gallo, which supposedly prove HIV causes AIDS, are fraudulent. Gallo was investigated by the government and even confessed under oath to faking his research. Roberts shows excerpts from the govt. report, including hand-written notes by Gallo, which prove he committed scientific fraud (and yet the 4 papers were never retracted). Gallo only escaped criminal prosecution due to the statute of limitations. The actual cause of AIDS (an extensive history of drug abuse, esp. nitrate "poppers") was readily apparent in the early 1980s but too much ego and money were at stake so ultimately, the highly political and profitable HIV=AIDS hoax became entrenched dogma. Most AIDS deaths are actually due to toxic but lucrative "treatments" like AZT, which destroy the immune system. In Africa, malnutrition, TB and other diseases have been reclassified as "AIDS" and a HIV+ test is not even required for an AIDS diagnosis. CH17 discusses the flaws of HIV testing, which are incredibly inaccurate (just like COVID-19 tests).



CHs 20-21 describe how "viral-like", extra-cellular particles (e.g. exosomes), which are produced by our cells, have a vital role in cellular communication. (Cells actually “talk” to each other!) Such particles are similar, if not identical, to “viruses” and the stunning implication is that they could be one and the same. Infectious “viruses” were first hypothesized in the 19th century (long before the technology existed to detect them), and virologists apparently assumed “extra-cellular” particles were the hypothesized (infectious) viruses they had long sought- even though they’re NOT infectious! (Exosomes are NOT a causal factor of disease but rather a symptom!) Roberts attributes disease to toxins, malnutrition and stress, not viruses. She notes that over 90% of the decline in deaths from (supposedly) "infectious" diseases occurred BEFORE mass vaccination! The decline was due to improved nutrition/sanitation and clean water, i.e. public health officials lie about the benefits of vaccines, which are extremely profitable for Big Pharma.



The question of whether or not infectious viruses truly exist comes down to “isolation”: “isolation” to a non-virologist means that a fully INTACT virus has been PURIFIED as a separate entity, and can be viewed with an electron microscope (viruses are supposedly only ~100 nm wide). Roberts cites Stefan Lanka and Eleni Papadopulos who first recognized in the 1990s that NO virus (HIV, polio, measles, mumps, influenza, etc.) has ever been truly "purified" thus so.



"Virus isolation" has at least 3 different meanings to a virologist:

1) A cell culture which is assumed to contain a virus. Cultures typically use cells from monkey kidneys or fetal tissue to grow a virus, which is assumed to be in a sample from an "infected" patient. It's important to note cells produce exosomes when stressed (e.g. when exposed to toxins).



2) A cell culture in which cells are dying presumably due to a virus. Numerous chemicals are added to cell cultures so it's impossible to determine the actual cause of death (unless control experiments are also done). Typical additives like trypsin are highly toxic and yet a “virus" is always blamed instead. This is how the polio and measles viruses were “isolated”!



3) PCR is used to "clone" a virus by identifying RNA fragments in a cell culture, which are then assembled to create a virus "genome" (computer models are used to fill in any "gaps")- this is how HIV and SARS-COV-2 were “isolated”! Roberts likens this to assembling a jigsaw puzzle without knowing what the puzzle is supposed to look like or how many pieces it has or if the pieces even came from the same puzzle! Astonishingly, not a single paper has shown that such a constructed genome corresponds to an INTACT “virus” in the real world! Clone "variants" are attributed to mutations in the virus genome but Roberts suggests otherwise: different cell cultures likely contain different "puzzle pieces". And if the "puzzle pieces" are actually exosomes- used to send "messages" to other cells- then the "variants" may simply represent different messages!



The SARS-COV-2 virus (including the famous “spike” protein) has therefore NOT been proven to even exist- let alone cause COVID-19! COVID-19 PCR tests check for the presence of a tiny fragment of the genome in a test sample. (Such fragments have never been proven to be unique to SARS-COV-2.) If the "genome" was actually derived from exosomes- which are produced by cells during illness- then there could very well be a correlation (but NOT a causal one) between a "positive" PCR test and a COVID-like illness.



Bottom-line:

AIDS, COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, polio, etc. are real diseases but there's no scientific proof they're caused by viruses. Virology is junk science ("modern alchemy") and a CULT that has now brain-washed the entire world! It's possible that infectious viruses truly do exist and we’re simply unable to detect and purify them from viral-like particles produced by our own cells- but that would still mean all current virus tests and vaccines are scientific nonsense!



Related reading: Virus Mania (2021), Truth about Contagion (2021), Invisible Rainbow* (2019)

Download the book here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/6ykaflswaa6s5up2yxavv/Fear-of-the-Invisible_-An-Investigation-of-Viruses-and-ROBERTS-Janine-2nd-ed_-2009-Impact-Investigative-Media-Productions.pdf?rlkey=pui6pmrf29ek64qzj20gmw3ka&st=q2mighk8&dl=0