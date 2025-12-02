Dr. Robert Malone is hailing the recent CBER letter—finally admitting child deaths following the COVID shots—as a “revolution” in vaccine regulation. Stunning. Historic. A moment he claims he never expected to see in his lifetime.

And yes, on the surface, the concession matters.

For years, parents with injured children were gaslit. Physicians who filed VAERS reports were punished. Anyone raising alarm was accused of “misinformation,” “anti-vax hysteria,” or being mentally off. Now the FDA itself—at least via this new internal revolt—acknowledges that children died.

But the celebration feels premature.

Because the further you read, the more the “victory” resembles a Pyrrhic one.

The 10-Death Admission: A Floor, Not a Truth

After Malone posted the letter, he added something striking in the comments:

“I know where these came from, and the source data underestimates events by up to 100-fold.”

Up to 100-fold.

So instead of 10 child deaths, we could be talking about hundreds. Possibly more—since VAERS is passive, tedious, and hostile to doctors who file reports. Meaning the FDA is admitting the lowest fraction of the real harm while insisting the investigation is “ongoing.”

This raises the uncomfortable question:

If the system was off by one or two orders of magnitude on safety,

why would we trust its claims about anything else?

The Virology Elephant in the Room

Here’s the part Malone won’t touch—because historically he becomes defensive whenever someone raises it:

The same institutions that misrepresented vaccine harms

are the ones that define and police the modern virology paradigm.

The same agencies that “missed” myocarditis in 2021.

The same regulators who turned antibody titers into a religion.

The same CDC that played semantic games with “cases,” “effectiveness,” and “breakthrough infections.”

And yet, we’re told their foundational virology assumptions are rock-solid:

“Isolation” via cell-killing cultures.

“Sequencing” via computer-assembled genomes.

“Pathogenicity” inferred from PCR cycles and clinical interpretation.

If their vaccine science is riddled with deception, delay, and institutional blind spots, shouldn’t the underlying virology also undergo the same scrutiny Malone now demands for vaccines?

Why is reform “revolutionary” when applied to regulatory pathways,

but “misinformation” when applied to the upstream scientific claims those pathways rely on?

That’s an inconsistency no one has explained.

The Logical Extension Malone Won’t Address

My response to him was simple:

If the system can be off by 100× in one domain,

why is it controversial to question its foundational claims in another?

This isn’t nihilism.

It’s rational consistency.

Especially when the whole pandemic narrative—transmission, risk assessment, emergency powers, mandates—rested on virological claims that were never subjected to transparent, adversarial testing.

If Malone is willing to admit the FDA hid child deaths,

isn’t it time to admit the virology framework should face the same audit?

A Constructive Proposal: Debate, Don’t Dismiss

Malone often says he’s “open to debate.”

Good. Let’s test that.

Because there is someone who actually wants one: Mike Stone of ViroLIEgy, who invites any scientist to challenge his analysis of viral isolation, sequencing, and pathogenicity. Agree or disagree with him, he’s meticulous about evidence and method.

A discussion between Malone and Stone—focused solely on methodology—would be invaluable:

What counts as real isolation?

Are cytopathic effects proof or artifact?

Can PCR-based “genomes” be considered biological entities?

What data would be required to prove pathogenicity?

How would virology look if held to the same standard Malone now demands for vaccines?

The public deserves clarity—not gatekeeping, not evasion, and not a “trust us” appeal from the same institutions that just admitted to concealing child deaths

.

The Bottom Line

Malone is right about one thing: this moment is historic.

But the question is whether the “revolution” he’s celebrating is the beginning of real accountability—or just a cathartic release valve for a system trying to protect its core assumptions.

If the real injury numbers are vastly higher…

If the regulators hid deaths for years…

If the scientific establishment failed at every checkpoint…

…then the tragedy runs deeper than “policy mistakes” or “regulatory missteps.”

This is not the moment for cautious half-measures.

It’s the moment to interrogate the entire framework—from vaccines to the virological premises they rest on.

Malone helped expose part of the problem.

But unless he’s willing to examine all of it—including foundational virology—this “victory” risks becoming Pyrrhic:

A win that distracts from the deeper truth.