Jeff Childers. who publishes the popular Coffee & Covid newsletter on Substack, deserves credit for exposing the contradictions surrounding Anthony Fauci and the public health establishment. His analysis of Fauci’s congressional testimony highlights something millions of Americans instinctively recognize: a man confident in the righteousness of his actions doesn’t invoke the Fifth Amendment over one hundred times—including questions about the color of his tie.

Childers also correctly criticizes the centralized public health bureaucracy that demanded one-size-fits-all lockdowns, censorship, mandates, and blind obedience to “the experts.” He argues persuasively that concentrating authority in the hands of a few bureaucrats created a catastrophic single point of failure.

On all of that, we largely agree.

But I believe the debate still stops short of the biggest question of all.

The Lab Leak Theory Is Still Built on an Assumption

The current political battle is between two competing stories:

COVID came from nature.

COVID leaked from a laboratory.

Both sides share the same fundamental premise:

That there was a novel pathogenic virus capable of spreading around the globe and causing a pandemic.

The disagreement concerns only its address.

Natural cave or laboratory?

The argument never questions whether the underlying premise has actually been proven.

Gain of Function... or Gain of Fiction?

Suppose scientists sincerely believed they could make viruses more dangerous.

That would certainly raise profound ethical questions.

Creating biological weapons—or believing you are creating them—is morally reprehensible.

But believing something is possible is not the same as demonstrating that it actually is.

To date, no one has demonstrated that a purified pathogenic virus has been engineered into a world-threatening weapon and then released to cause a pandemic.

The gain-of-function narrative often assumes what still requires proof.

The Pandemic Itself Deserves Examination

Even more importantly, the assumption that there actually was a viral pandemic should itself be open to scrutiny.

I’ve discussed this at length in my article “10 Clues There Was Never a Pandemic.” https://turfseer.substack.com/p/10-clues-there-was-never-a-pandemic

The extraordinary policies of 2020—lockdowns, PCR testing, emergency declarations, mask mandates, censorship, mass vaccination, and unprecedented media messaging—can also be viewed as components of an enormous psychological operation that depended upon widespread acceptance of one central claim:

That a new contagious virus had been conclusively established.

But was it?

That question is rarely permitted.

The Foundation of Virology

The problem goes deeper than Fauci.

Much deeper.

Modern virology maintains that viruses are isolated through cell culture experiments.

Critics such as the late Jon Rappoport, Dr. Mark Bailey, Dr. Sam Bailey, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, and others argue that these experiments never isolate a purified pathogenic virus in the ordinary scientific sense.

Instead, researchers typically combine patient material with laboratory-grown cells, fetal bovine serum, antibiotics, and other substances before observing what is called a “cytopathic effect.”

The deterioration of the cells is then attributed to a virus.

Critics argue that because multiple variables are introduced simultaneously—including stressed cells and numerous laboratory reagents—it becomes difficult to establish which factor produced the observed changes.

Whether one agrees with that critique or not, it addresses a more fundamental issue than whether SARS-CoV-2 escaped from Wuhan.

If the methodology used to establish pathogenic viruses is itself disputed, then arguing over whether one escaped a laboratory risks becoming an argument over the origin of something that has not first been independently established.

A Limited Hangout?

This is why I view the gain-of-function debate as a limited hangout.

It channels legitimate public outrage toward a narrower conclusion:

“Fauci funded dangerous virus research.”

Perhaps.

But the larger question remains untouched:

Has modern virology actually demonstrated, through uncontaminated experimental methods, that these purported pathogenic viruses have been shown to exist as claimed?

If that foundational question remains unresolved, then arguing over whether COVID came from bats or a laboratory becomes a debate built upon an unexamined assumption.

The Conversation We Still Need

Jeff Childers has performed an important service by exposing the arrogance, secrecy, and extraordinary concentration of power within the public health establishment.

But the conversation cannot end with gain-of-function.

It must begin with first principles.

Before asking where a virus came from...

we should first ask whether the evidence for that virus meets the standard of proof that modern science ought to require.

Until that question is openly examined, Fauci may become the villain of the story while the larger paradigm that made him possible remains untouched.

If you’d like to hear my musical take on this subject, listen to “Gain of Fiction,” my song examining the assumptions behind the gain-of-function narrative.

Gain of Fiction. A Musical Takedown of the Pandemic’s Favorite Fiction—Lab-Cooked Superbugs. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-lyric-video-gain-of-fiction