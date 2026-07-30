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Chris Akin
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RFK, Jr.'s book The Real Anthony Fauci exposes Fauci's decades of corrupt behavior, including the AIDS epidemic, and an important meeting he had with Bill Gates about viruses and vaccines way back when. He also states that coups are what the CIA does. And the Epstein files as well expose the philanthropic cover for offshore financial instruments for financial gain from pandemics, which aren't actually possible (are a complete fiction). Event 201 was a rehearsal, which is incredibly suspicious or worse: a premeditation. Further, Denis Rancort has demonstrated in his studies that there was no spreading pathogen. Covid then was the performance of Event 201 that followed a lot of script rewrites and preparation. Remember President Trump's first term was little more than a series of attempts by the Deep State to unseat him. Covid was their last attempt before the 2020 election. On top of all of that, the common cold and the flu all but disappeared under the reign of the hysteria surrounding Covid and the PCR test, another fraud. Add it all up, including Fauci's shameless shilling for the vaccine, mandates, and his money-grubbing for cash awards during the "pandemic," and you come to the conclusion that it was an all hands on deck transfer of wealth and power psyop bringing together the media, the blob, health agencies, Big Pharma, hospitals, governors, mayors, and on and on. And even now, like Turfseer points out, the discussion of it still rests on assumptions about a virus that likely doesn't exist, and unfortunately, is the thing people cling to to make their argument. "But the virus, the virus, what about the virus?" Well, let's just say the fact that it "originated" in a lab in Wuhan is quite convenient for the narrative. Fake invisible catastrophes is a dead giveaway: it drives climate change legislation, regulation and the like. If I could wave a magic wand, it would be to convince everyone that there was no spreading pathogen in 2020. When that conclusion is reached, with an historical awareness of the TDS affilicting the political class after Hillary's defeat, all the pieces fall into place. It was one of the biggest 'fooled ya!' moments in American history, and it's wrecked a lot of lives. In the aftermath, the people dropping dead from cancer and heart attacks can't take the 5th to save themselves, unfortunately.

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