In recent months, Celia Farber—long known for her crusades against public health orthodoxy—has seen her Substack devolve into a rancid fever swamp of conspiracy theorists, state-collapse fetishists, and antisemitic cranks. The real concern isn’t merely that these types comment on her posts. It’s that Farber engages with them, boosts their posts, and even showers them with emojis.

Two examples stand out.

1. The Weekly Rebuke: A Rambling Rant Wrapped in a Smirk

A user named "The Weekly Rebuke" offered a sprawling screed about Israelis being "absent-minded liberals," speculating that they are "not monotheists" and that their government is "genocidal." The post dances around antisemitic tropes—especially the insinuation that Israelis have no moral compass and are complicit in evil through ignorance—without explicitly stating them.

Farber's reaction? Four crying-laughing emojis and four praying hands. No pushback. No nuance. Just cheerleading for a comment that paints an entire nation as zombified enablers of mass murder.

2. John Day MD: The Blood Libel in a Lab Coat

In a more egregious post, Dr. John Day characterizes Israel as a nuclear-armed "rabid dog" whose population must suffer more casualties before they can be roused to proper bloodlust. The language here is chilling, reducing Jewish suffering to a theatrical cue in some geopolitical opera.

Day suggests the war is a production, a WWF-style psyop engineered by "imperial financiers" and bloodline families—a familiar dog whistle to those fluent in the code of antisemitic conspiracy.

Farber? Again, she "likes" the post. Not a whisper of dissent.

The Pattern: A Petri Dish of Hate

Let’s be clear: Comment sections often attract trolls. But Farber's Substack doesn't just tolerate them—it incubates them. Her frequent "likes," emojis, and "Amen" responses signal an alignment with, or at least indulgence of, their worldview.

Here’s a sampling of the rhetoric routinely seen on her Substack:

City of London = "The Kikes" (an actual comment, left standing)

The Rothschilds, Freemasons, and "Judeo-Masons" run the world

Holocaust inversion : portraying Israel as the new Third Reich

Praise for Iran's missile attacks on Israel, casually brushing off Israeli casualties as propaganda

Farber rarely intervenes. If she does, it’s usually to echo the sentiment that Zionism has corrupted everything. Her silence, or worse, her engagement, has created a feedback loop where the most deranged voices feel empowered.

What Types Does She Attract?

Farber's Substack now serves as a magnet for three primary archetypes:

The Theorist: Sees Mossad behind every war, Soros behind every protest, and DARPA behind every cough. Often well-read, occasionally lucid, but always careening toward the Protocols. The Troll Dressed as a Philosopher: Uses academic language to legitimize the idea that Zionism, Jewish identity, and global finance are inherently entangled. Loves Foucault, hates facts. The Open Jew-Hater: No code, no shame. Refers to Jews as "kikes," and celebrates Iran's execution of Mossad agents. Often signals alignment with neo-Nazi tropes under a thin veil of anti-imperialism.

Why It Matters

Celia Farber built a platform on challenging orthodoxy. But in her attempt to expose corruption, she’s opened the gates to bigotry. There’s a difference between skepticism of Zionist policies and uncritical amplification of antisemitic bile.

Farber's choices reflect more than poor moderation. They reflect an abdication of moral clarity. If your platform becomes a haven for those who refer to Jews with racial slurs, mock the Holocaust by comparing Gaza to Auschwitz, and celebrate state terror so long as it targets the right ethnicity, then congratulations:

You haven’t just lost the plot. You’ve become a publisher of hate.

And your audience? They're not dissenters.

They're stormtroopers.