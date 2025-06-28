Farber's Stormtroopers
How Celia Farber's comment section became a safe space for the paranoid, the unhinged, and the proudly antisemitic.
In recent months, Celia Farber—long known for her crusades against public health orthodoxy—has seen her Substack devolve into a rancid fever swamp of conspiracy theorists, state-collapse fetishists, and antisemitic cranks. The real concern isn’t merely that these types comment on her posts. It’s that Farber engages with them, boosts their posts, and even showers them with emojis.
Two examples stand out.
1. The Weekly Rebuke: A Rambling Rant Wrapped in a Smirk
A user named "The Weekly Rebuke" offered a sprawling screed about Israelis being "absent-minded liberals," speculating that they are "not monotheists" and that their government is "genocidal." The post dances around antisemitic tropes—especially the insinuation that Israelis have no moral compass and are complicit in evil through ignorance—without explicitly stating them.
Farber's reaction? Four crying-laughing emojis and four praying hands. No pushback. No nuance. Just cheerleading for a comment that paints an entire nation as zombified enablers of mass murder.
2. John Day MD: The Blood Libel in a Lab Coat
In a more egregious post, Dr. John Day characterizes Israel as a nuclear-armed "rabid dog" whose population must suffer more casualties before they can be roused to proper bloodlust. The language here is chilling, reducing Jewish suffering to a theatrical cue in some geopolitical opera.
Day suggests the war is a production, a WWF-style psyop engineered by "imperial financiers" and bloodline families—a familiar dog whistle to those fluent in the code of antisemitic conspiracy.
Farber? Again, she "likes" the post. Not a whisper of dissent.
The Pattern: A Petri Dish of Hate
Let’s be clear: Comment sections often attract trolls. But Farber's Substack doesn't just tolerate them—it incubates them. Her frequent "likes," emojis, and "Amen" responses signal an alignment with, or at least indulgence of, their worldview.
Here’s a sampling of the rhetoric routinely seen on her Substack:
City of London = "The Kikes" (an actual comment, left standing)
The Rothschilds, Freemasons, and "Judeo-Masons" run the world
Holocaust inversion: portraying Israel as the new Third Reich
Praise for Iran's missile attacks on Israel, casually brushing off Israeli casualties as propaganda
Farber rarely intervenes. If she does, it’s usually to echo the sentiment that Zionism has corrupted everything. Her silence, or worse, her engagement, has created a feedback loop where the most deranged voices feel empowered.
What Types Does She Attract?
Farber's Substack now serves as a magnet for three primary archetypes:
The Theorist: Sees Mossad behind every war, Soros behind every protest, and DARPA behind every cough. Often well-read, occasionally lucid, but always careening toward the Protocols.
The Troll Dressed as a Philosopher: Uses academic language to legitimize the idea that Zionism, Jewish identity, and global finance are inherently entangled. Loves Foucault, hates facts.
The Open Jew-Hater: No code, no shame. Refers to Jews as "kikes," and celebrates Iran's execution of Mossad agents. Often signals alignment with neo-Nazi tropes under a thin veil of anti-imperialism.
Why It Matters
Celia Farber built a platform on challenging orthodoxy. But in her attempt to expose corruption, she’s opened the gates to bigotry. There’s a difference between skepticism of Zionist policies and uncritical amplification of antisemitic bile.
Farber's choices reflect more than poor moderation. They reflect an abdication of moral clarity. If your platform becomes a haven for those who refer to Jews with racial slurs, mock the Holocaust by comparing Gaza to Auschwitz, and celebrate state terror so long as it targets the right ethnicity, then congratulations:
You haven’t just lost the plot. You’ve become a publisher of hate.
And your audience? They're not dissenters.
They're stormtroopers.
Comm-mints sections (an' hers ain't the only one!) metastasize FAR qwicker than the ol' skool OpEd columns... Hitler would' a loved 'em--an' also X too--thanx ta (f)elon!
I think the "likes" an' emojis are balm ta a brittle exoskeleton--understandably!--plagued also by FOMO... which is tampered down when so many tell ya, ya didn't miss out--ya dodged a bullet! (god ferbid...havin' escaped growin' up amongst us frankist-pedo-satanist-greedy real estate grabbers lol).
When throngs of supporterz take yer side on yer "christian" crusade there's no moral or ethical ambivalence needed.... GOD is on yer side alone an' yer supporters will offer more love than mebbe ya got from an absent jooish father (who likely might've have been "there" had ya not been swept away ta another country--but many men don't fight such moves knowin' "mama knows best" even if she duzn't---always... an' it seems lie Ms F had a real interestin' mama... but lost out on how the odder half lives....). FOMO is real.
I know many who do not know who THEY are "as joos" as their fams protected them from anti-semitism by denyin' them (i.e. the kiddos) any awareness of their jooish background other than a mention in passin'.... sad. Thankfully Tom Stoppard & Francois Truffaut figgered it out an' welcomed the knowledge with JOY an' deep desire to learn more!.... Others must dig their heels in....an reject what they lost out on potentially knowin'... connections cauterized... imho....sad sad sad...
fwiw, if I look back 'bout 3 years I kin say that MOST of the stacks on which I felt at home (former lefties, all plandemic qvestionerz) all went the way of the above-mentioned commints section.... So many with whom I joked (daresay kibbitzed) went full-on-joo-hatin' an' I too don't take kindly ta be called some of the lurvely names that are so popular now... this is not just stack hosts... the commenters too as I say....a few are fellow joos that hate Israel with a'vengeance unbalanced....why? Sidin' with the "winnin'" team didn't do so well in WWII.
The sunny side! (notta yolk!) is that as a result of gettin' the jack boot....I've found yerself an' other schmart sane writers unwillin' ta grind their axe on the most convenient scapegoat..."us!" an' these newfound gems are not just fellow chews but christians, atheists, an' others with "eyes ta see"
Other examples abound... (happy ta share some va DM if ya wanna embellish on the theme)
Kinehora! (may all've us who are "really" trootherz be protected an' blessed!)
Interesting views.