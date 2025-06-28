Turfseer’s Newsletter

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Comm-mints sections (an' hers ain't the only one!) metastasize FAR qwicker than the ol' skool OpEd columns... Hitler would' a loved 'em--an' also X too--thanx ta (f)elon!

I think the "likes" an' emojis are balm ta a brittle exoskeleton--understandably!--plagued also by FOMO... which is tampered down when so many tell ya, ya didn't miss out--ya dodged a bullet! (god ferbid...havin' escaped growin' up amongst us frankist-pedo-satanist-greedy real estate grabbers lol).

When throngs of supporterz take yer side on yer "christian" crusade there's no moral or ethical ambivalence needed.... GOD is on yer side alone an' yer supporters will offer more love than mebbe ya got from an absent jooish father (who likely might've have been "there" had ya not been swept away ta another country--but many men don't fight such moves knowin' "mama knows best" even if she duzn't---always... an' it seems lie Ms F had a real interestin' mama... but lost out on how the odder half lives....). FOMO is real.

I know many who do not know who THEY are "as joos" as their fams protected them from anti-semitism by denyin' them (i.e. the kiddos) any awareness of their jooish background other than a mention in passin'.... sad. Thankfully Tom Stoppard & Francois Truffaut figgered it out an' welcomed the knowledge with JOY an' deep desire to learn more!.... Others must dig their heels in....an reject what they lost out on potentially knowin'... connections cauterized... imho....sad sad sad...

fwiw, if I look back 'bout 3 years I kin say that MOST of the stacks on which I felt at home (former lefties, all plandemic qvestionerz) all went the way of the above-mentioned commints section.... So many with whom I joked (daresay kibbitzed) went full-on-joo-hatin' an' I too don't take kindly ta be called some of the lurvely names that are so popular now... this is not just stack hosts... the commenters too as I say....a few are fellow joos that hate Israel with a'vengeance unbalanced....why? Sidin' with the "winnin'" team didn't do so well in WWII.

The sunny side! (notta yolk!) is that as a result of gettin' the jack boot....I've found yerself an' other schmart sane writers unwillin' ta grind their axe on the most convenient scapegoat..."us!" an' these newfound gems are not just fellow chews but christians, atheists, an' others with "eyes ta see"

Other examples abound... (happy ta share some va DM if ya wanna embellish on the theme)

Kinehora! (may all've us who are "really" trootherz be protected an' blessed!)

SLK
Interesting views.

