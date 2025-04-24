Conclave (2024)

5/10

Faith Hijacked: Conclave's Cloaked Far Left Coup

24 April 2025

Warning: Spoilers

Conclave serves up Vatican intrigue with high production values and a solid cast, weaving together whispers in corridors, secret ballots, and the timeless question of who will wear the white cassock next. At the center is Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), a reluctant yet dignified figure overseeing a papal election that quickly becomes a proxy war for the soul of the Church. With Stanley Tucci as the media-savvy progressive and Charles Dance channeling cold-eyed orthodoxy as Cardinal Tedesco, the film lays out its ideological chessboard in familiar terms: modern reformers vs. Traditionalists, openness vs. Order.



But as the smoke rises, it becomes clear the filmmakers aren't just interested in telling a suspenseful tale-they're pushing a message. And that message is far less nuanced than the robes and rituals suggest.



The first red flag is the subplot involving the Nigerian cardinal, Adeyemi, a strong papal contender from the Global South. Enter Tremblay, a manipulative cardinal who brings a Nigerian nun to Rome, supposedly to reveal past misconduct by Adeyemi. The scene reeks of political sabotage, and Tremblay's role is cast as a smear campaigner hiding behind the supposed wishes of the deceased pope. But the real target here isn't just Tremblay-it's the conservative faction as a whole.



Adeyemi, portrayed as charismatic and devout, becomes a stand-in for a more traditional, non-Western Catholicism. The attempt to destroy him through a vague scandal-thinly sourced, emotionally charged, and conveniently timed-echoes real-world tactics: guilt by insinuation, moral panic over past behavior, and the use of identity politics to kneecap opponents. In this case, the conservative faction is made to look racist, deceitful, and obsessed with preserving power at the expense of truth. There's no serious exploration of whether the nun's claims might have merit-just the suggestion that even investigating them is inherently cynical.



Then comes the terrorist bombing-a shocking moment that ought to reframe the stakes. Cardinal Tedesco, previously treated as a Vatican curmudgeon, is suddenly the only one willing to say what others won't: that the Church is under threat not just from internal rot, but from external forces that wish to see the West burn. His bluntness is jarring, but not wrong. And yet, the film uses this moment not to vindicate him, but to frame him as paranoid and outdated. His warnings are brushed aside in favor of moral grandstanding.



This is where the film fully tips its hand.



Rather than wrestle with the gravity of the threat or explore the moral complexity of preserving faith in a hostile world, Conclave pivots to virtue signaling-offering up platitudes about tolerance, humility, and inclusion while dodging the harsh realities of geopolitical violence and religious extremism. The characters championing this vision are not courageous truth-tellers but polished avatars of modern progressive theology: leaders who equate moral clarity with political correctness and mistake passive idealism for strength.



Into this vacuum steps Benítez, the secret cardinal revealed to be both the pope's personal choice and-cue the gasps-a woman. Her election is framed as the ultimate moral high ground: a humble outsider rising above petty ideology. But in truth, she represents the ideological endpoint of the film's trajectory. She is not a neutral figure of faith; she is a vessel for the Church's surrender to modern progressive dogma. Her rise isn't just improbable-it's the final stamp on the narrative that the old Church must die so that a more enlightened, secularized, and politically correct one may live.



The message is clear: tradition is a threat, realism is reactionary, and the path forward must be sanitized of anything inconvenient, especially the existence of existential dangers. In this world, the moral high ground is not earned through hard choices but assumed by those who say the right things, regardless of the cost of ignoring reality. The film reduces a real-world dilemma-terrorism, ideological extremism, cultural preservation-to mere background noise for its progressive coronation.



Conclave wants to present itself as a thriller wrapped in theological debate. But it's ultimately a sermon disguised as a suspense story. Its villains wear red, quote doctrine, and fear change. Its heroes virtue-signal their way to power, invoking the marginalized and "humility" while pushing an unexamined ideology with righteous self-assurance.



To be fair, the film is compelling on a surface level-well-paced, well-acted, and beautifully shot. But as the incense clears, it's hard to shake the sense that we've been duped: drawn into a story about faith, only to be handed a parable about progress. The Church may be divided in the film-but the filmmakers are not. Their sympathies lie squarely with the revolution, and they're not above twisting the narrative knife to make their point.