Inspired by Jon Rappoport’s darkly satirical vision of New York under Mamdani’s rule, this poem imagines the city’s fate as seen through a necromancer’s crystal ball—part prophecy, part parody, all warning.

Escape from New York

I gazed into the crystal ball,

its surface cracked with smoke and fire,

and lo—the City rose within,

magnificent and damned,

its towers hollow, its streets a scroll of ruin.

And deep beneath the earth there brooded Mamdani,

the necromancer of Gotham,

with eyes twin embers,

uttering decrees no mortal heeded.

“Behold my works, the sanctuary fulfilled,”

the vision mocked.

Yet what was revealed?

Prisons unbarred, their captives enthroned;

law itself cast into exile,

while the multitude learned to fear the very daylight.

The Exchange had fled unto Nebraska’s fields,

where merchants of gold bartered in corn,

leaving behind temples of glass

to mildew and dust.

Central Park lay profaned,

its green paths now hunting-grounds,

torches lit in place of lamps,

and equity preached from sharpened blades.

The Empire State, once crown of the skyline,

had become a house of madness,

where the dispossessed wailed hymns

to gods no one named.

Then rose visions still more grotesque:

Sharpton as lord of Harlem,

crying dominion from his pulpit;

Warren and Sanders in Fidel’s raiment,

parading as prophets of the dawn

from stolen penthouses on high.

Statues of Biden multiplied as idols at the gates,

guardians of tunnels where no trains came,

only gangs beneath a chieftain

who called himself John Wick.

Thus did mercy curdle into plague,

and compassion mock its own name.

The necromancer smiled upon the wreck,

as though he had conjured paradise

out of ash and carrion.

The crystal dimmed. The vision waned.

Yet still the ruin spake unto me:

Escape from New York—

or be written into its epitaph.