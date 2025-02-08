The Irony of Emilia Pérez: A Film’s Message Undermined by Its Own Star

Emilia Pérez was clearly designed as a progressive statement on gender identity, blending crime drama and musical spectacle to champion transgender representation.

Yet the film’s release has been overshadowed by an ironic twist: its lead actor, Karla Sofía Gascón—touted as a historic Oscar nominee—has become embroiled in controversy for politically incorrect past remarks, much to the apparent dismay of Netflix and the film’s backers. Intended as a celebration of trans identity, the film now finds itself at the center of a very different debate about the limits of ideological purity in Hollywood.

Presented here are my two reviews of Emilia Pérez: the first, the version accepted by IMDb, and the second, the review they declined—despite both engaging critically with the film’s narrative, themes, and execution.

Review #1: Accepted by IMDB

An Ambitious but Flawed Musical Crime Drama

French director Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez attempts to blend crime, drama, and musical spectacle in an unconventional way, following the journey of a cartel leader who reinvents herself as a humanitarian. While the film presents an intriguing premise, its execution raises several narrative and thematic issues that undermine its credibility.

At the center of the story is Juan "Manitas" Del Monte (played by Karla Sofía Gascón), a notorious cartel boss who orchestrates an elaborate scheme to fake his own death, transition into her true identity as Emilia Pérez, and dedicate herself to helping families uncover the fate of their loved ones lost to cartel violence. The film leans heavily into the theme of self-discovery, reinforcing the idea that embracing one’s true self leads to personal redemption. However, the idea that such a ruthless figure could suddenly become a force for good through self-actualization is a significant leap, making the transformation feel overly idealized rather than grounded in real-world complexity.

To the film’s credit, Emilia is not portrayed as entirely flawless. Her past resurfaces in a key moment of moral conflict when her children are taken from her, triggering a darker response. However, some plot developments strain plausibility—such as Gustavo’s retaliation against Emilia despite having been threatened and paid to leave the country. His ability to carry out an elaborate kidnapping despite these factors seems unlikely. Additionally, questions arise regarding Emilia’s continued influence over the prison system after her supposed death, particularly in her efforts to aid families seeking closure regarding cartel-related disappearances.

The film draws inspiration from real-life organizations that work to uncover the fate of missing persons, yet it provides little exploration of the risks involved in challenging such powerful forces. While finding out where a loved one was killed or buried may offer some solace, the film does not engage deeply with the emotional complexities surrounding this aspect of justice.

As a musical, Emilia Pérez features stylistic choices reminiscent of early MTV music videos. While visually dynamic, the musical sequences at times feel disconnected from the gravity of the subject matter. A particular standout moment is the upbeat portrayal of gender-affirming surgery, which, while celebratory, does not acknowledge the complexity of such procedures or the range of experiences individuals face.

Performance-wise, Karla Sofía Gascón delivers a strong, charismatic lead portrayal, making Emilia a compelling presence even when the script falters. Zoe Saldaña, playing the lawyer who facilitates Emilia’s transformation, delivers a solid performance, though her character’s development feels somewhat limited. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, despite her talent, struggles with her Spanish-language delivery, making her role feel less natural compared to the rest of the cast.

The film’s release has been accompanied by real-world controversy surrounding its lead actress, adding an unexpected layer of discourse. Gascón’s past social media remarks have sparked debate, leading to discussions about whether her statements conflict with the film’s themes of inclusivity and transformation. While she has apologized, the controversy has overshadowed some of the film’s reception, reflecting ongoing tensions in the entertainment industry.

Ultimately, Emilia Pérez is a film with grand ambitions, blending crime drama with musical storytelling in a visually striking way. However, its idealized view of redemption, uneven narrative logic, and selective engagement with its themes prevent it from achieving the depth it aims for. While it provides moments of strong performances and striking visuals, the film struggles to fully reconcile its ambitious premise with a more nuanced exploration of its subject matter.

Review #2: Declined by IMDB

A Ludicrously Simplistic Take on Redemption and Trans Identity

French director Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez arrives with an ambitious premise—a cartel leader discovering her true identity as a woman and transforming into a crusader for justice. It’s an idea that could have been explored with nuance, but instead, the film collapses under its own sentimental weight, offering an absurdly idealistic portrayal of self-discovery, gender identity, and redemption.

At the heart of the story is Juan "Manitas" Del Monte (played by Karla Sofía Gascón), a ruthless drug lord who fakes his own death, undergoes gender-affirming surgery, and reemerges as Emilia Pérez, dedicating her life to helping families uncover the fate of their loved ones lost to cartel violence. The film’s central theme—“be true to yourself”—is well-intentioned but ultimately shallow, reducing an incredibly complex journey into a sanitized, feel-good narrative. The idea that an irredeemable criminal would suddenly transform into a humanitarian simply by embracing her true self is ludicrous, reinforcing the film’s simplistic moral outlook. There’s a clear implication from Audiard that trans people are inherently good—an oddly essentialist take that ignores the complexities of human nature.

To its credit, Emilia Pérez does introduce some much-needed moral ambiguity late in the film when Emilia’s dark past resurfaces. After her ex-wife takes their children away, Emilia’s instincts turn violent, revealing the Achilles’ heel beneath her saintly exterior. But even here, the film hedges its bets. One of the strangest narrative choices involves Gustavo, a man who should be terrified after being beaten up and bribed to leave the country, yet somehow manages to retaliate by kidnapping Emilia. His ability to do this after receiving clear threats stretches credibility.

The film also glosses over major logistical holes—how does Emilia, a supposed ghost, maintain such strong prison contacts while helping families locate cartel victims? While her campaign is based on real-life organizations, the idea that merely finding out where your loved one was killed or buried offers meaningful closure is debatable. The film barely acknowledges the real risks such organizations take when exposing cartel atrocities.

Then there’s the musical element. Rather than elevating the film, the music comes off as uninspired, with sequences resembling old MTV music videos. Nowhere is this more evident than in the flippant, overly glamorized musical number celebrating gender-affirming surgery. The film completely ignores the severe medical risks, the permanence of these procedures, and the growing number of people who regret their transition. Instead, it indulges in pure spectacle, further reinforcing its sanitized perspective.

Performance-wise, Karla Sofía Gascón delivers a strong, charismatic lead performance, making Emilia compelling even when the script falters. Zoe Saldaña, as the lawyer who helps orchestrate Emilia’s transformation, does well with what she’s given, though her role feels underdeveloped. Selena Gomez, however, feels out of her depth—her Spanish-speaking skills are noticeably weak, making her presence more of a distraction than an asset.

Adding to the irony of Emilia Pérez is the real-life controversy surrounding Gascón. While the film has been heralded as a milestone in trans representation, the resurfacing of Gascón’s past social media posts—where she made racially insensitive remarks—has made her a divisive figure. In a world where a trans actress making history should align with progressive ideals, Gascón’s statements have instead echoed sentiments typically associated with conservative backlash against social justice movements. Her subsequent apology and framing of the backlash as a “hate campaign” have done little to quiet the outrage, once again highlighting the contradictions in Hollywood’s political climate.

Ultimately, Emilia Pérez feels like a film that could not have been made in the U.S., where trans activism is far more radicalized. The film’s idyllic, watered-down depiction of transgender identity would likely be dismissed by activists who demand absolute victimhood narratives and reject any portrayal that doesn’t paint trans individuals as wholly oppressed. Ironically, while the film sees its protagonist as a saintly figure, modern trans activism often refuses to engage with complexity, making Emilia Pérez a contradiction in itself.

While the film presents itself as progressive and daring, it instead offers a sanitized fairy tale that simplifies gender identity, redemption, and criminality into a feel-good spectacle. Its unwillingness to wrestle with the harsh realities of either cartel violence or gender transition leaves it feeling hollow—a film that wants to challenge perceptions but instead reinforces tired clichés.